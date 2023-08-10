Saint Mary’s women’s hockey coach Murray steps down to take same role at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School

Saint Mary’s announced Tuesday that Sarah Murray has stepped down as the head women’s hockey coach to accept a position as the head girls hockey coach at her high school alma mater, Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

“We are happy for Sarah and she will be greatly missed,” said SMU athletic director Brian Sisson said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for all that she has done and given to this program these past four-plus years. Sarah has helped elevate our women’s hockey program and, most importantly, has had a profound impact on our women’s hockey student-athletes. We look forward to finding our next leader of Cardinal women’s hockey.”

Murray spent four seasons at the helm for the Cardinals, compiling a 25-30-7 overall record, including two trips to the MIAC playoffs. The Cardinals enjoyed their best season under Murray in 2021-22, when they finished 13-10-2 — the most wins since the 2003-04 campaign.

“Making the decision to leave Saint Mary’s was extremely difficult,” said Murray, who won four national titles as a player — two while at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and two at Minnesota Duluth — and coached the Unified Korean National Team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. “I’m forever grateful to Brian Sisson and Saint Mary’s University for giving me the opportunity to start my college coaching career at such an amazing place. I couldn’t have asked for a better team or staff.

“It was a great four years packed with memorable moments, and I know this season will be another incredible one — I cannot wait to see what the returners and incoming freshmen can do. And while it is truly heartbreaking to leave, I’m excited to start the next chapter of my coaching career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School this upcoming season.”

A search for Murray’s replacement will begin immediately.