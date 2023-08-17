Vermont women’s hockey promotes Gettens to associate coach, announces former associate coach Koizumi has left for ‘other opportunities,’ hires Blake as new assistant

Vermont has announced women’s hockey staffing updates ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Alex Gettens has been promoted to associate head coach while Jess Koizumi has left the Catamounts to pursue other opportunities and Victoria Blake has been hired as an assistant coach to round out Jim Plumer’s staff ahead of his 12th season at Vermont.

“Alex has developed into one of the finest assistant coaches in the game and his promotion to associate head coach reflect his importance to our program,” said Plumer in a statement. “Over the past five years, Alex has had a direct impact on the improvements in our offensive output, our power play and our goaltending. He has stepped up five times and led the team during my absence and our record is 5-0 in those games. He is an integral part of our program, and he has earned the title of associate head coach.”

Koizumi was hired as associate head coach in 2017, overseeing the defense and penalty kill and helping to reset the record book in both categories. During the 2018-19 campaign, UVM had the best penalty kill in the NCAA with an 88.4 percent success rate, a Division I record at UVM. Last season, Vermont gave up 65 goals against in 36 games, setting the program standard in a full season.

“I want to thank Jess Koizumi for the incredible effort she put into our program over the past six years,” said Plumer. “She was a huge part of our transformation into a Hockey East and national contender, and she will be missed both on the ice and in the community. I know she will excel in the next chapter of her life.”