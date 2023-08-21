Former Southern Maine women’s hockey assistant Sherman selected new head coach at University of New England

University of New England has announced the hiring of Cassandra Sherman as the new head coach of the women’s hockey team.

“I am thrilled that Cassandra Sherman will be our next women’s hockey coach,” said UNE director of athletics Heather Davis said in a statement. “She rose to the top of our competitive national search process due to her student-athlete-centered philosophy and her unique combination of playing and coaching experience. Our women’s program is primed for even more success and I’m so excited for her to get started.”

Sherman becomes the third head coach in the history of the women’s hockey program, which enters its 12th season in 2023-24.

She replaces David Venditti, who stepped down earlier this summer after coaching at UNE for the last 10 years.

“I am beyond excited and would like to thank Heather Davis, Curt Smyth, the administration, and the hiring committee for the opportunity to become part of the women’s ice hockey team and the UNE community,” said Sherman. “What David Venditti has built at UNE is tremendous, and I am honored to be chosen to take over the role of head coach. I cannot wait to get started.”

Most recently, Sherman was in Florida serving as coach of multiple teams within the Tampa Jr. Lightning club organization and was the co-director of youth hockey at the Palm Beach Skate Zone prior to that.

No stranger to the Maine hockey scene, Sherman spent four seasons (2017-21) as assistant coach at her alma mater, Southern Maine.

In the year after graduating from USM (2016-17), she played professionally for Dusseldorf in Germany’s top women’s hockey league and helped the squad to the division title, totaling seven goals and nine assists over 13 contests. Sherman returned stateside in 2017-18 and played for the CWHL’s Boston Blades.

As a four-year student-athlete at Southern Maine (2012-16), Sherman logged 104 consecutive games as a forward and scored 25 goals to go with 22 assists. She was a two-year captain for the Huskies and had her best season as a senior when she tallied nine goals and 14 points. The North Smithfield, R.I. native earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies.

Sherman assumes control of a Nor’easters program that is three years removed from back-to-back 16-win seasons and has reached conference finals in two of the last three full years.