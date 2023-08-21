Lindenwood adds former Nazareth assistant coach, Canton captain Coad as new assistant for Lions women’s hockey team

Lindenwood has announced the addition of Rhea Coad as assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Rhea Coad to our staff,” said Lindenwood women’s hockey head coach Taylor Wasylk in a statement. “She is a proven leader in the women’s hockey world, and I know that her work ethic and relatability will have a profound impact on both our student athletes and the greater Lindenwood community.”

Coad most recently completed her second season at the helm of the Buffalo Beauts women’s pro hockey team. Coad began her tenure with the Beauts in 2019-20 as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach in 2020-21.

Coad spent three years as an assistant coach at Nazareth and was a part of the staff during the team’s inaugural year in 2018-19. During her time in Rochester, N.Y., the Golden Flyers compiled a record of 45-12-5. Coad worked with four all-conference selections during her tenure while the staff earned UCHC coaching staff of the year in 2019.

A four-year member of the women’s hockey program at Canton, Coad was team captain for the 2016-17 season. She was the 2017 recipient of the SUNY Canton Pillars of Character Award.

Coad also played softball and golf at the collegiate level.

Coad graduated from Canton in 2018 with a degree in Health and Fitness Promotion. She went on to obtain her Masters in Higher Education Student Affairs and Administrative Degree from Nazareth in 2021.