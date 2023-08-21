Quartet of women’s NCAA D-I teams to play in D1 in DC 2023 event Nov. 24-25 at practice home of NHL’s Capitals

The D1 in DC 2023 women’s hockey event has been announced for Nov. 24-25.

Presented by the Washington Pride women’s junior hockey organization, Cornell, Harvard, Minnesota and St. Thomas will compete in four games at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., the practice facility of the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Harvard plays Minnesota at 1 p.m. EST and Cornell plays St. Thomas at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24, while St. Thomas plays Harvard at 1 p.m. and Minnesota plays Cornell at 4 p.m. the next day.

The event also includes an NCAA opportunities roundtable on Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Washington Pride website.