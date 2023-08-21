Reigning national D-III women’s coach of year McNamara leaves Hamilton, named new assistant at Middlebury

Middlebury has announced the hiring of Emily McNamara as the assistant women’s hockey coach.

A two-time All-NESCAC honoree and former Panthers assistant coach, McNamara rejoins the program after spending the previous 11 seasons as the head coach at Hamilton.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Middlebury and work alongside head coach Bill Mandigo,” said McNamara in a statement.

“I am very happy to welcome Emily back to Middlebury,” added Mandigo. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be a tremendous addition to the Middlebury women’s hockey program.”

McNamara was honored for her efforts following the 2022-23 season at Hamilton, garnering both the AHCA and USCHO.com Women’s Division III Coach of the Year accolades.

She was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year for the second time in her career, guiding the squad to its first conference championship appearance. McNamara led the Continentals to the NCAA semifinals with a 22-6-2 record, establishing a program mark for victories in a single season.

McNamara amassed a record of 135-95-23 during her time at Hamilton. Her teams set numerous single-season program records, including a Division III-best penalty kill percentage during the 2017-18 season.

McNamara served as an assistant coach on Mandigo’s staff from 2007 to 2011. She helped guide the team to an overall record of 78-20-11, including 50 NESCAC victories. The Panthers captured two conference crowns (2009, 2011) and made three NCAA tournament appearances, advancing to the national semifinals in 2009 and 2011.

McNamara enjoyed an outstanding playing career for the Panthers, helping Middlebury win three straight national titles from 2004 to 2006. She earned a spot on the 2005 NCAA all-tournament team. McNamara helped the Panthers to NESCAC championships in 2005 and 2006, playing in all 116 games on defense. She finished her career with 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) and helped the team post a 100-13-3 record during her tenure.

McNamara served as a team captain during her senior season and recorded a place on the NESCAC winter all-academic team. She was the 2007 winner of the Captain John Owen Memorial Award for dedication and support of the Middlebury women’s hockey team.

She graduated with a degree in English.