Miami names former Adrian assistant, UMass defenseman Phillips assistant to the head coach

Miami has announced that Adam Phillips has been named assistant to the head coach.

Phillips previously served as an assistant coach at Adrian.

“I am honored and extremely excited to be joining the Miami University hockey program,” Phillips said in a statement. “I feel very fortunate to be able to work with such a great staff and group of student-athletes. I’m really looking forward to getting the season started.”

During Phillips’ time with the Bulldogs, the program won the 2022 national title and finished as national runner-up in 2023. Adrian also earned the NCHA Harris Cup in 2022 and 2023 and claimed the NCHA Peters Cup in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Phillips’ responsibilities at Adrian included helping with daily practice planning, game operation, pre-scout meetings and presenting video to the team, special teams, recruiting and academics.

Phillips’ previous positions include assistant coach for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks (2022), interim head coach and assistant coach for the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes (2019-20) and player development coach with Total Package Hockey (2015-19).

He played at UMass from 2010 to 2014, producing 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) across 124 games. Phillips also had a five-year ECHL career after graduation.

Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UMass.