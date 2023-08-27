Arcadia names Knights assistant Carroll interim men’s hockey coach ahead of ’23-24 season

Arcadia has announced the elevation of Patrick Carroll to the interim position of head men’s hockey coach.

Carroll will begin his duties on Sept. 1.

No reason was given by Arcadia in the announcement regarding former coach Vincent Pietrangelo.

“I would like to thank (director of athletics) Brian Granata and (associate director of athletics) Mike Hebenstreit for giving me the opportunity to lead the men’s ice hockey team this season,” Carroll said in a statement. “I hope to make this transition as smooth as possible for all of our players and continue to grow this program during the 2023-24 season.”

Carroll spent last season as the top assistant with the Knights, helping the program reach new heights with its first-ever trip to the UCHC tournament in just their second season as a varsity program.

Prior to his time on Arcadia’s bench, Carroll spent three seasons as the head coach of Temple’s ACHA Division I team, one season as an assistant at fellow UCHC member King’s, and four years at ACHA D-I Lehigh.

“Coach Carroll made a strong impression on our program last season and worked diligently to support our student-athletes,” Granata said. “His experiences at Temple, King’s and Lehigh will serve him well as he transitions into this new role at Arcadia. We look forward to the continued development of our program under his leadership.”

Carroll graduated from Slippery Rock with a degree in communications, where he was a four-year member and captain of the men’s hockey team.