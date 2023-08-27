Former Bentley men’s hockey assistant coach Murphy hired as new assistant for Rensselaer women’s hockey team

The Rensselaer women’s hockey team has added Ben Murphy as an assistant coach.

A veteran of nearly 15 years as a collegiate coach, Murphy was previously an assistant coach at Bentley, where he worked with the men’s program from the 2009-10 season until the 2018-19 season and again in the 2022-23 season.

Between his stints with Bentley, the second of which when he was the associate head coach, Murphy spent three years at St. Lawrence, where he helped the men’s team to an ECAC Hockey title in 2020-21.

Murphy’s first experience as a collegiate coach was as a graduate assistant coach at Castleton. He also served as an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder.

A 2005 graduate of Maine, Murphy helped the Black Bears to NCAA tournament appearances all four seasons, including national championship game appearances in 2002 and 2005.

He went on to play professionally in Wichita for the 2005-06 season.