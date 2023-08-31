After two seasons as Arcadia men’s hockey head coach, Pietrangelo takes assistant coaching job with Lake Superior State

The Lake Superior State hockey team has added Vincent Pietrangelo as an assistant coach.

Pietrangelo has spent the past two seasons as the head coach of Arcadia, where he led the Knights to an 11-37-3 overall record.

“We want to welcome Vinny to Laker hockey,” said LSSU head coach Damon Whitten in a statement. “We are looking forward to his addition to our staff and program.”

Prior to his time with Arcadia, Pietrangelo served as the lead assistant coach for Canton.

Pietrangelo has also served as a volunteer assistant coach at Ferris State during the 2015-16 season, working with skill development, video breakdown, statistical analysis, and practice planning.

As a player, Pietrangelo was a defenseman at Finlandia, where he was one of only two freshmen to dress every game during the 2010-11 season.

“We’ve been fortunate to get to know Vinny, working with him the last few summers,” Whitten said. “He brings tremendous passion and energy to the game. Among his greatest strengths are his ability to relate and connect with players, allowing for maximum development, and as a former head coach, he will bring a unique perspective to our staff as well.”

Pietrangelo graduated with a bachelor of science in healthcare services administration from Ferris State in 2015, and he earned a master’s degree in sport management from Cortland in 2021.