Denver volunteer assistant, former Omaha goalie Massa promoted to assistant coach with Pioneers

Denver has announced that Ryan Massa has been named an assistant coach for the Pioneers.

Massa first joined Denver’s staff on Aug. 1, 2021 as a volunteer assistant where he worked with the team’s goaltenders, assisted in on-ice skill development and provided scouting reports for the student-athletes. He also assisted in managing the bench during games.

“Ryan has fit into our Pioneer family since joining us as a volunteer assistant two years ago, and I’m thrilled to elevate him within our staff,” said DU coach David Carle in a statement. “His previous work with our goaltenders and assisting in skills with our other players have been a huge benefit for our team, and having his presence every day will continue to elevate our program in our push for another national championship.”

“My family and I are grateful and enthusiastic for the opportunity to stay within the Pioneer family, and I am looking forward to pursuing a historic 10th national championship with this program,” Massa added. “I love getting to work every day with our staff and players, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Prior to joining DU, Massa spent four years training goaltenders at various levels in the state of Colorado. He also serves as the director of goaltending for Total Package Hockey.

Massa graduated from Omaha with a degree in finance and investment banking in 2015 while also playing four years for the Mavericks. He backstopped UNO to the program’s only NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2014-15 while producing a 14-8-6 record with a 1.96 GAA and .939 save percentage.

After his time at Omaha, Massa played two seasons with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears from 2015 to 2017 before co-founding Elite Edge Athlete in the Denver area in 2018.