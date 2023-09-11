North Dakota, Denver each have pair of players on 2023 NCHC preseason all-conference team

Four teams are represented on the 2023-24 NCHC preseason all-conference team selected by media members.

Denver and North Dakota each placed two players on the six-man team, while St. Cloud State and Colorado College each have one student-athlete on the squad.

2023-24 NCHC PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM (out of 27 ballots)

F – Jackson Blake, North Dakota – 25 votes

F – Massimo Rizzo, Denver – 24 votes

F – Riese Gaber, North Dakota – 17 votes

D – Jack Peart, St. Cloud State – 23 votes

D – Sean Behrens, Denver – 19 votes

G – Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College – 23 votes

Media members voted for three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender on their ballot with each vote worth one point. The top three vote-getters at forward, top two defensemen and highest vote-getting goaltender made up the preseason all-conference team. A total of 27 ballots were submitted by media members covering each team, as well as select national college hockey media.