Denver named top team in NCHC preseason media poll as Pioneers garner 11 first-place votes

The NCHC on Tuesday unveiled its 2023-24 preseason media poll, with Denver being selected to win the Penrose Cup for a third straight year.

This marks the second straight season the Pioneers were picked atop the poll.

Denver totaled 199 points in this year’s poll, while picking up 11 of a possible 28 first-place votes. North Dakota came in second in the poll with 175 points, despite garnering one more first-place vote than DU (12).

A total of 28 ballots were submitted by local media members from each school, as well as select national media. Points were awarded on a descending scale with a first-place vote worth eight points, a second-place vote worth seven points, and so on.

2023 NCHC Preseason Media Poll

1. Denver – 199 points (11 first-place votes)

2. North Dakota – 175 (12)

3. St. Cloud State – 155 (2)

4. Western Michigan – 126 (2)

5. Minnesota Duluth – 123 (1)

6. Omaha – 113

7. Colorado College – 89

8. Miami – 28