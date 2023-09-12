NESN senior director Haugen tabbed 2023 winner of Joe Concannon Award for Hockey East coverage

Hockey East announced Tuesday that Eric Haugen has been named the recipient of the 2023 Joe Concannon Award.

Haugen accepted his award as part of the league’s media day, held at TD Garden.

The prestigious honor, named in 2001 in memory of beloved Boston Globe sportswriter Joe Concannon, is presented to an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding body of work in covering and/or promoting the interests of Hockey East.

A Minnesota native who graduated from Princeton, Haugen currently serves as senior director, multi-platform programming at NESN. His duties include day-to-day oversight of scheduling for all NESN-affiliated networks, rights acquisition across NESN platforms, and relationship management with NESN’s college and minor pro partners. He also contributes to the planning for NESN’s Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins shoulder programming and oversees coverage of the network’s non-pro live events.

Since joining NESN in 2010, Haugen has expanded the network’s relationship with Hockey East through innovations like flex scheduling, the creation of new telecast windows beyond the league’s traditional Friday night presence, and the integration of Hockey East content into NESN’s Bruins coverage.

Before joining NESN, Haugen spent four years in programming at the NHL league office and did a two-year stint at NFL Films/NFL Network. He began his career at ESPN, where he rose quickly through the ranks before spending two years as a producer on “SportsCenter” and “Baseball Tonight.”