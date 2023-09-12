Wisconsin, Ohio State tie atop WCHA preseason coaches poll, Badgers’ Harvey tabbed preseason player of year

Defending national champion Wisconsin and defending league champion Ohio State are the picks among league head coaches to win the WCHA’s 2023-24 regular-season title in the annual coaches poll.

Each team received four first-place votes and totaled 46 points in preseason polling among the WCHA’s eight coaches.

2023-24 WCHA Coaches Poll

(Coaches could not vote for their own team. First-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Wisconsin (4) 46 points

1. Ohio State (4) 46

3. Minnesota 35

4. Minnesota Duluth 33

5. St. Cloud State 27

6. Minnesota State 17

6. St. Thomas 17

8. Bemidji State 7

In addition, individual players were recognized.

Preseason WCHA Player of the Year

Caroline Harvey, So., D, Wisconsin (7 votes)

Preseason WCHA Rookie of the Year

Joy Dunne, F, Ohio State (5 votes)

Preseason All-WCHA

F: Jenn Gardiner, Sr., Ohio State (tie) with Kirsten Simms, So., Wisconsin

F: Abbey Murphy, Jr., Minnesota

F: Casey O’Brien, Sr., Wisconsin

D: Cayla Barnes, Sr., Ohio State

D: Caroline Harvey, So., Wisconsin

G: Amanda Thiele, Sr., Ohio State