Penn State sits atop CHA preseason coaches poll, Nittany Lions’ Janecke tabbed preseason player of year

The CHA has announced its 2023-24 preseason coaches poll and preseason player honors.

2023-24 CHA Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Penn State (5)- 30

2. Mercyhurst (1)- 25

3. Robert Morris- 23

4. Syracuse- 15

5. Lindenwood- 14

6. RIT- 13

CHA Coaches Preseason Player of the Year (Votes)

Coaches could not vote for their own players

Tessa Janecke, So., F, Penn State (5)

CHA Coaches Preseason Co-Rookies of the Year (Votes)

Coaches could not vote for their own players

Henlee Mahoney, Fr., F, Mercyhurst (2); Karolina Hengelmüller, Fr., D, Penn State (2)

Coaches Preseason All-CHA Team (Votes)

Coaches could not vote for their own players

Forwards

Tessa Janecke, So., Penn State (5)

Sara Boucher, Sr., F, Mercyhurst (4)

Morgan Neitzke, Jr., F, Lindenwood (4)

Defensemen

Sydney Pedersen, Jr., Mercyhurst (4)

Lyndie Lobdell, Sr., Penn State (4)

Goaltender

Ena Nystrøm, Gr., Mercyhurst (5)