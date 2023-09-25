Boston University starts 2023-24 as No. 1 team in preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With 17 first-place votes, Boston University is the No. 1 team in the 2023-24 preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Defending national champion Quinnipiac garnered 22 first-place votes and sits No. 2, while Minnesota earned 10 first-place votes to sit at No. 3.

Denver is No. 4, and Michigan rounds out the top five with the remaining first-place vote.

USCHO.com Preseason Men’s Division I Poll – Sept. 25, 2023

Boston College is sixth, followed by North Dakota at No. 7, St. Cloud State at No. 8, Michigan State ninth, and Michigan Tech at No. 10.

The bottom half of the poll is Cornell, Western Michigan, Ohio State, Merrimack, Harvard, Penn State, Minnesota Duluth, Providence, Northeastern and Notre Dame, respectively.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 20 other teams received votes in the preseason poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.