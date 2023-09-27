Former Mercyhurst goalie, coach Aubry joins Omaha staff as Mavericks’ new associate coach

Omaha has announced the addition of Peter Aubry as associate coach for the men’s hockey team.

Aubry previously worked with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in a development and analytics role.

“Peter Aubry is a great addition to the Mavericks, and we are very excited to have him here in Omaha with us,” Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said in a statement. “The amount of experience at the professional and Division I level he is bringing with him will make an immediate impact on our program and culture.”

Aubry made a two-week appearance behind the Blackhawks bench in Nov. 2021 where he helped three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc Andre Fleury post a .939 save percentage in that span.

Prior to joining the Ice Hogs in 2015, Aubry served as an assistant coach at Lake Superior State in 2014-15 and at his alma mater, Mercyhurst, from 2011 to 2014.

A 2002 graduate of Mercyhurst, Aubry earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting & finance. In 2018, Aubry secured his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Mercyhurst as well.

“I am honored and excited to join Mike Gabinet and his staff at Omaha. Mike’s reputation is outstanding, and we connected immediately,” Aubry said. “As such, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to joining the UNO community and helping our student-athletes accomplish their goals.”