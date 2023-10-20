Adrian embraces ‘target on us,’ tabbed top squad in NCHA men’s hockey preseason coaches poll

Defending champion Adrian has again been selected as the favorite in the 2023-24 NCHA men’s hockey preseason coaches poll.

“It means we have a target on us, which we usually do, whether we’re the preseason favorite or not,” Adrian coach Adam Krug said in a statement. “We’re accustomed to that, and our guys embrace it.”

The Bulldogs, winners of the last three regular-season titles, received 97 total points and seven first-place votes.

2023-24 NCHA Men’s Hockey Coaches Preseason Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Adrian, 97 (7)

2. Aurora, 90 (3)

3. St. Norbert, 81

4. Trine, 67

5. MSOE, 58

6. Marian, 52

7. Lake Forest, 45

8. Concordia (Wis.), 25

9. Lawrence, 21

10. Dubuque, 14