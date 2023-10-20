Adrian named top team in NCHA women’s hockey preseason coaches poll, knows ‘large target on our backs’

Adrian has been chosen as the top team in the 2023-24 NCHA women’s hockey preseason coaches poll.

“It’s an honor to be voted by the league’s coaches as the preseason favorite in the NCHA this season,” Adrian coach Shawn Skelly said in a statement. “After winning the league championship this past season, there is a large target on our backs, and we have to be ready for every team’s best game playing as the league favorite.”

The Bulldogs, winners of consecutive regular-season Kronschnabel Cup titles, received 78 points and seven first-place votes.

2023-24 NCHA Women’s Hockey Coaches Preseason Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Adrian, 78 (7)

2. St. Norbert, 69 (1)

3. Aurora, 64 (1)

4. Concordia (Wis.), 52

5. Lake Forest, 51

6. Trine, 34

7. Marian, 24

8. Lawrence, 22

9. Dubuque, 11