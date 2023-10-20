FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Minnesota blanks No. 5 North Dakota, No. 10 Providence edges No. 2 Denver, Notre Dame upsets No. 6 Boston University, No. 3 Boston College cruises past RPI, No. 4 Quinnipiac beats New Hampshire

In a top-5 matchup Friday night, top-ranked Minnesota used a 25-save shutout from goaltender Justen Close to take a 4-0 win over No. 5 North Dakota at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Oliver Moore, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Brody Lamb all had a goal and an assist for the Gophers, while Bryce Brodzonski added a goal in the win.

5 goals in 3 games for your favorite player's favorite player! pic.twitter.com/LMfEYFrJJ6 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) October 21, 2023

For the Fighting Hawks, Ludvig Persson finished with 28 saves.

The two teams rematch Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. CDT back in Grand Forks.

No. 10 Providence 4, No. 2 Denver 3

Providence won a thriller on Friday at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I., downing Denver with a 4-3 final.

The Friars’ penalty kill was crucial, killing eight of nine Denver power plays en route to the victory.

Tanner Adams’ power-play goal at 14:52 stood as the game-winning tally. Adams also added two assists in the game.

The Bank of Adams™️ His second of the season gives us a two-goal lead in the third! Harding and Chmelar with the assists. pic.twitter.com/AwfCcXqszk — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 21, 2023

Hudson Malinoski, Jaroslav Chmelar, also with an assist, and Riley Duran also found the back of the net for Providence.

Friars goalie Philip Svedebäck turned aside 21 shots for the win.

The victory marked the second victory over a top-five opponent for the Friars this season, who earlier defeated then-No. 5 Michigan in the season opener on Oct. 7.

Jack Devine and Massimo Rizzo each posted a goal and an assist for DU, while Shai Buium opened the scoring with a power-play goal 6:19 into the first period.

Matt Davis made 14 stops in the Pioneers cage.

No. 3 Boston College 6, Rensselaer 1

Cutter Gauthier scored twice in the first seven and a half minutes and the Eagles never looked back in a 6-1 nonconference victory over Rensselaer Friday night at Kelley Rink in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles improved to 3-0-0 heading into a Saturday night showdown with No. 2 Denver at 7 p.m. EDT from Kelley Rink. The game marked the first meeting between the schools in eight seasons.

Gabe Perreault and Will Smith each recorded their first collegiate goals and each added an assist in the win. Oskar Jellvik and Connor Joyce also lit the lamp for the Eagles, who outshot RPI 32-22.

Jacob Fowler made 21 saves for BC.

Sutter Muzzatti scored for RPI and Jack Watson finished with 26 saves in goal.

No. 4 Quinnipiac 5, New Hampshire 2

Down 2-1 early in the second period, Quinnipiac scored four goals in the third period to take a 5-2 win over UNH at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

Collin Graf opened the scoring for QU at 11:41 of the first period before Stiven Sardarian and Ryan Conmy scored two minutes apart early in the second period for the Wildcats.

In the third period, Travis Treloar, Mason Marcellus, Jacob Quillan, and Davis Pennington put the game away for the Bobcats.

Quillan, Treloar, and Marcellus all had assists for two-point games, and Andon Cerbone tacked on a pair of helpers in the win.

Vinny Duplessis made 32 saves in the Quinnipiac net, while Tyler Muszelik had 21 stops for New Hampshire.

Notre Dame 4, No. 6 Boston University 1

BU’s Ryan Greene scored the first goal of the game, but Notre Dame scored the next four goals, including three in the opening period at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

The Terriers outshout the Fighting Irish 44-26, but reigning Big Ten goaltender of the year Ryan Bischel made 43 saves.

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨@NDHockey knocks off No. 6 Boston University with this game winner from Landon Slaggert. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZmBlvhCwpj — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 21, 2023

Drew Bavaro and Danny Nelson notched power-play goals, while Landon Slaggert and Justin Janicke also scored for Notre Dame.

Terriers goalie Mathieu Caron made 22 saves.

No. 7 Michigan 7, No. 13 Ohio State 1

The Wolverines scored six unanswered goals in the lopsided win over the Buckeyes at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Rutger McGroarty scored a goal and added an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games. while Josh Eernisse scored twice in the third period, one of eight Wolverines with multi-point games.

Seamus Casey posted a game-high plus-4 rating and added two assists to push his point streak to 10 games.

First of the season for Draper and Michigan finishes 7-1 pic.twitter.com/IY3w5Z4gWX — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 21, 2023

Gavin Brindley, Dylan Duke, and Kienan Draper went for a goal and an assist, Philippe Lapointe and Tyler Duke chipped in two assists apiece, and Jake Barczewski made 32 saves in goal.

Thomas Weis’ goal for Ohio State at 8:17 of the first period initially tied the game 1-1.

Logan Terness kicked out 28 shots between the pipes for the Buckeyes.

No. 8 Michigan State 4, Canisius 3

Nash Nienhuis and Artyom Levshunov each had a goal and an assist while Nicolas Müller had a three-assist effort as MSU recorded its fourth straight home win, a 4-3 decision over Canisius on Friday at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Daniel Russell and Reed Lebster also scored for the Spartans.

Here's that Nienhuis shorty off the breakaway. pic.twitter.com/mvbCILT00D — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) October 21, 2023

For Canisius, Matteo Giampa had two goals and an assist and Griffin Loughran added a goal plus a helper.

Michigan State freshman netminder Luca Di Pasquo made his first collegiate start, recording 30 saves in picking up his first victory. He played 40 minutes in relief last weekend at Air Force. Canisius’ Ethan Robertson made 43 saves in the loss.

No. 9 Western Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Western Michigan used three third-period goals to beat BGSU 5-2 Friday night at Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Down 2-1 midway through the second period, Luke Grainger, Joe Cassetti, Sam Colangelo, and Dylan Wendt scored the next four goals to get the win for the Broncos. Cassetti and Grainger added assists for two-point games.

Broncos in front by two thanks to Sam Colangelo! pic.twitter.com/0OrmeR7EuP — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) October 21, 2023

Wendt started the scoring with his first at 7:35 of the first period before Josh Nodler and Ryan O’Hara scored for the Falcons.

Cameron Rowe made 22 saves in net for WMU, while Cole Moore stopped 30 for BGSU.

No. 12 Penn State 3, AIC 2

Led by a pair of newcomers in their first game at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa., No. 12 Penn State scored a pair of third period goals to secure a 3-2 victory over AIC in nonconference action on Friday night.

After a scoreless first frame, Penn State opened the scoring as Ryan Kirwan blocked a shot in the defensive zone and skated in on an odd-man rush with Xander Lamppa, with the latter finding the former for a shortside snipe and the 1-0 lead at 2:50 of the second period.

A weird sequence followed as AIC’s Jordan Biro was tripped at the top of the crease and a centering pass from Dustin Manz hit Biro’s behind as he laid on his back and the puck trickled into the net for the 1-1 score at 4:27 of the second period. On the ensuing power play, Josh Barnes laced a one-timer from the slot for the 2-1 Yellow Jackets lead at the 5:38 mark.

The Nittany Lions evened the score early in the third period with a power-play tally of their own as Aiden Fink ripped a shot from the low slot off a pass from Christian Sarlo for the 2-2 score at the 3:19 mark of the stanza.

Penn State then took the lead with under five minutes remaining in regulation when Tanner Palocsik’s wrister from the point snuck through traffic and into the back of the net for the 3-2 edge at the 15:45 mark.

Liam Souliere stopped 10 shots for the win while his counterpart Nils Wallstrom made a career-high 42 saves in the defeat.