Minnesota agrees to two-year contract extension with women’s hockey coach Frost, who signs through 2025-26 season

Minnesota has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Gophers women’s hockey head coach Brad Frost that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Frost is in his 17th season at the helm and holds a record of 477-99-39 since taking the reins of the program. After joining the program in 2001 as an assistant coach and later serving as the interim head coach during the 2007-08 season, Frost was named the program’s second head coach on April 16, 2008.

“I am thrilled to continue on as the head coach of Gopher women’s hockey,” Frost said in a statement. “I am grateful to (director of athletics) Mark Coyle and the rest of the athletics administration for believing in what we have been doing at the University of Minnesota. I have loved coaching here and working with amazing student athletes, both past and present. We will continue to compete for championships while also creating champions for life.

“Brad is a tremendous coach and ambassador for the game,” added Coyle. “He understands and embraces the expectations that come with being the head coach at Minnesota, which is to contend for and win conference and national championships. I look forward to the program’s continued success, both on and off the ice, under Brad’s leadership.”

Frost’s accolades include four national titles, 10 NCAA Frozen Four appearances, seven WCHA regular-season titles, and five WCHA Final Faceoff championships. The Bethel graduate has been named AHCA coach of the year twice and WCHA coach of the year four times.

During his tenure, the Gophers have posted eight seasons with 30 or more wins and hold the NCAA’s first-ever perfect season (41-0) in 2013.

Under his guidance, Frost has coached 16 Gophers to a combined 28 All-American honors. He has seen 14 Gophers represent their countries as Olympians and 15 named top-10 Patty Kazmaier Award finalists, including Taylor Heise, who won the award in 2022 and Amanda Kessel, who won the award in 2013.

The Gophers’ success has continued in the classroom under Frost. In his tenure, Minnesota has accumulated 208 WCHA all-academic team awards, 97 WCHA scholar athlete honors, and three WCHA outstanding student-athlete of the year award recipients. The Gophers have recorded a 3.0 or higher grade-point average each season Frost has been head coach.