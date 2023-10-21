SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 5 North Dakota downs No. 1 Minnesota, No. 2 Denver defeats No. 3 Boston College, UNH drops No. 4 Quinnipiac in OT, AIC bests No. 12 Penn State

North Dakota notched a pair of goals from its freshmen to collect a 2-1 victory over top-ranked Minnesota and salvage a series split on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

After failing to crack the scoreboard last night, UND finally broke through early in the second period on a Jayden Perron deflection off a Garrett Pyke shot that found its way past goaltender Justen Close to give the Fighting Hawks a 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the stanza.

Then just 59 seconds into the third period, Jake Livanavage fired a puck from an awkward angle into the crease that found its way into the net to increase the advantage to 2-0 and give Livanavage his first career goal.

Minnesota clawed back into the contest with a deflection goal of its own by Jaxon Nelson at the 8:04 mark of the third, but UND did not let the Golden Gophers get any closer and closed out the 2-1 victory.

Ludvig Persson was strong between the pipes once again for the hosts, finishing with 21 saves on 22 shots.

Close made 32 saves for the Gophers.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 16, 2023

No. 2 Denver 4, No. 3 Boston College 3

Denver scored three third-period goals to defeat Boston College 4-3 on Saturday night at Kelley Rink at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Carter King scored the game-winning goal with 2:02 remaining in regulation during a scramble in front of the goal, netting the Pioneers’ second power-play marker of the period. Tristan Broz tallied with the man advantage earlier in the frame.

KING HIM! Pioneers take the lead. pic.twitter.com/e0SbCSDNb5 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) October 22, 2023

The Pioneers trailed 2-1 entering the final period but outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the period. Connor Caponi began DU’s run at 4:33 before BC briefly retook the lead on a Will Smith goal.

Massimo Rizzo also scored in the contest, evening the outing at 1-1 at 6:12 of the second frame. Jack Devine had two assists for his fourth consecutive multi-point game.

Denver goaltender Matt Davis made 24 saves in the victory.

Smith had two goals, Oskar Jellvik also scored, and netminder Jacob Fowler made 24 saves.

New Hampshire 5, No. 4 Quinnipiac 4 (OT)

Cy Leclerc’s second goal of the game at 3:51 of overtime gave the Wildcats a thrilling 5-4 win over Quinnipiac at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

Colton Huard, who also had two assists in the game, had tied the game 4-4 for UNH with a power-play goal at 3:01 of the third period.

Morgan Winters and Marty Lavins also scored and Robert Cronin and Ryan Conmy chipped in two assists each.

In goal, Tyler Muszelik made 35 saves for the win.

Vinny Duplessis and Matej Marinov combined to stop 26 shots for the Bobcats.

No. 6 Boston University 8, Notre Dame 2

Boston University scored five times in the first period en route to an 8-2 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Eleven different Terriers recorded a point, with eight of those players tallying multiple points. Luke Tuch led BU with three points, all in the opening frame, as he scored a goal and assisted on two others. Shane Lachance scored the first two goals of his collegiate career while Macklin Celebrini also lit the lamp twice. Aiden Celebrini also scored his first goal as a Terrier and assisted on another.

lol this is just ridiculous from macklin. 💻: @peacock pic.twitter.com/bOrnAM4VAR — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 21, 2023

Dylan Peterson recorded a goal and an assist, while Quinn Hutson lit the lamp, and Devin Kaplan, Sam Stevens and Jeremy Wilmer added two assists apiece.

BU goalie Mathieu Caron made 28 saves in the win.

Ryan Siedem and Tyler Carpenter scored for the Irish and Ryan Bischel and Jack Williams combined on a 42-save effort in goal.

No. 13 Ohio State 2, No. 7 Michigan 2 (Ohio State wins shootout)

Ohio State came from behind to tie Michigan 2-2 Saturday at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Buckeyes opened the scoring in the first on a Patrick Guzzo goal and held the lead until two Wolverine power-play goals in the third from Gavin Brindley and TJ Hughes put UM ahead, but Ryan Gordon tied the game with just under five minutes remaining.

FINAL: OSU 2, UM 2 OT Ohio State picks up the extra B1G point with a shootout win, 2-1 in 5 rounds!#GoBUcks pic.twitter.com/I1EH2DS7zG — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) October 22, 2023

Ohio State then won the shootout, 2-1 in five rounds, to pick up the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Logan Terness made 42 stops for OSU, while Jake Barczewski finished with 35 saves for Michigan.

No. 9 Western Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Sam Colangelo’s hat trick lifted the Broncos over the Falcons 5-2 Saturday night at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Colangelo also contributed an assist for a four-point game.

Only 60 seconds into the game @WMUHockey takes the lead! 🚨 Costantini with his first as a Bronco 📺: https://t.co/ZyUdpPa7bb#NCHChockey // #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/zNlOw30652 — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) October 21, 2023

Chad Hillebrand rang up four assists and Matteo Costantini added a goal and two helpers for the Broncos.

Ethan Phillips also scored for WMU and Cameron Rowe took the win in goal making 14 saves.

For Bowling Green, Spencer Kersten and Gustav Stjernberg scored goals. Cole Moore stopped 42 shots in a losing effort.

No. 10 Providence 4, RPI 2

Providence rallied to a win on Saturday at Schneider Arena, topping Rensselaer with a 4-2 final score on home ice in Providence, R.I.

The Friars crawled back after an early 2-0 deficit, paced by a pair of short-handed goals by senior captain Chase Yoder.

A GWG SHG for the captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qcMD4XOOgL — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 22, 2023

Hudson Malinoski and Craig Neddham. also with an assist, added goals for the Friars.

Ryan Brushett and Danny Ciccarello scored for the Engineers.

Providence goalie Philip Svedebäck finished with 16 saves for the victory.

Carson Cherepak made 38 saves for RPI.

AIC 6, No. 12 Penn State 4

Penn State erased a three-goal deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback as AIC scored two late goals to secure the 6-4 victory in non-conference action at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night in University Park, Pa.

Matt Rickard started the scoring for AIC just 2:54 into the game before Simon Mack tied it for Penn State at 6:30 of the opening frame.

The Yellow Jackets regained the lead late in the first period pushing it to 3-1 with a pair of goals less than three minutes apart from Julius Janhonen and Austen Long. AIC pushed the lead to 4-1 midway through the second period on a goal by Alexander Malinowski.

The Nittany Lions cut into the deficit as Chase McLane, Danny Dzhaniyev, and Reese Laubach scored to make it a 4-4 score late in the third period.

The Yellow Jackets fought back and Casey McDonald delivered on an odd-man rush for the 5-4 edge at 17:47 and then an empty netter from Brian Kramer sealed the deal.

Alexandros Aslanidis made 36 saves in the victory for AIC.

Liam Souliere allowed four goals on 15 shots over the opening 32:55 before being lifted for sophomore Noah Grannan, who stopped seven of the eight shots he faced the rest of the way to take the loss.

Air Force 4, Alaska Anchorage 3 (OT)

The Falcons’ Austin Schwartz went coast to coast for the short-handed overtime game winner to beat Alaska Anchorage 4-3 Saturday night at the Avis Alaska Sports Complex in Anchorage, Alaska.

Air Force trailed 3-0 in the second period but came all the way back to force overtime by scoring on the power play, short-handed and even strength.

FALCONS WIN!!!! Austin Schwartz scores the short-handed game-winner with 2:47 left in OT. Falcons split the two-game series. — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) October 22, 2023

“We all just witnessed magic tonight,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Give Alaska Anchorage credit, they were clearly the better team for the first two periods. Thankfully for us, Guy Blessing was the best player on the ice. It is hard to turn a game around and we had absolutely nothing going when we were down 3-1 and killing a major, but we found a way to get it done. When Schwartz got his legs moving, their defenseman just couldn’t keep up. What great substance our guys scored to come all the way and get a split up here.”

Just 38 seconds into the game, the Seawolves scored as Porter Schachle set up Ben Almquist for a 1-0 lead.

UAA then scored two goals in less than four minutes for a 3-0 lead in the second as Almquist scored his second of the game and Maximillion Helgeson redirected a point shot by Gunnan Vandamme.

The Falcons got on the board late in the second period on the power play. Clayton Cosentino gained the zone and dropped the puck for Will Gavin, who slid the puck to the center point to Chris Hedden, who gave it back to Gavin in the right circle for a one-timer and Gavin’s second goal of the season.

Air Force’s penalty kill not only got the job done but scored a short-handed goal. Mason McCormick forced a turnover deep in the Seawolves end and scored from Chris Hedden at 1:40 of the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. Air Force tied the game with 12:01 remaining on Luke Rowe’s first goal of the season. Lucas Coon, playing his first game in nearly a year after recovering from injuries, collected the assist by getting the puck to Hedden. Hedden set up Rowe for a one-timer from the top of the left circle to tie the game.

Blessing made 25 saves for the Falcons. Jared Whale made 18 for the Seawolves.