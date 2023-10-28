SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Minnesota State ties No. 4 North Dakota, Vermont plays to deadlock with No. 7 Providence, No. 12 Cornell knocks off No. 11 Minnesota Duluth, No. 2 Denver blanks Air Force, No. 9 BU ties No. 19 UMass, No. 6 Michigan hangs 10 on Lindenwood

After losing 6-2 Friday night, Minnesota State came back Saturday night to tie No. 4 North Dakota 2-2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Mavericks then won the shootout after nothing was solved in overtime.

Sam Morton and Will Hillman scored for the Mavericks, while Riese Gaber and Hunter Johannes tallied for the Fighting Hawks, with Johannes’ goal tied it at 8:29 of the third period.

In goal, Alex Tracy made 37 saves for Minnesota State and Ludvig Persson stopped 23 shots for North Dakota.

“It was a great response,” Minnesota State coach Luke Strand commented on Tracy’s performance. “No one was more disappointed on Friday than him and his ability to come back and be focused right from the start was really important. It’s a credit to the type of person and goalie that he is.”

No. 2 Denver 4, Air Force 0

Freshman goalie Freddie Halyk made 24 saves to lead Denver to a 4-0 win over Air Force Saturday night at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Denver took the early lead when Boston Buckberger’s shot was headed wide of the net and Massimo Rizzo redirected it into the net for a 1-0 lead at 11 minutes of the first period.

Late in the second period, a bad bounce went against the Falcons as Cale Ashcroft took a shot from below the goal line that caromed off the back of goalie Guy Blessing and into the net at 18:31 of the second.

The Pioneers clung to the two-goal lead until late in the third period. Rizzo took a puck coast-to-coast, made a move around Blessing and scored while diving across the crease with 5:44 left. The Falcons pulled BLessing with 2:57 remaining, but Carter King scored into the empty net.

Blessing made 23 saves for the Falcons.

No. 5 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 1

Quinnipiac bounced back on Saturday night, knocking off Maine 4-1 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Maine opened the scoring at the 12:47 mark of the period on a goal by David Breazeale, but the Bobcats answered 70 seconds later off the stick of CJ McGee.

The Bobcats added a pair in the second to seal the victory, with Travis Treloar scoring on a breakaway before Mason Marcellus added a wraparound goal with 1:07 left in the second to double the advantage before Sam Lipkin’s empty-netter late iced it.

Vinny Duplessis made the start for the home team, stopping 25 shots on the evening.

Victor Ostman turned aside 26 shots for the Black Bears.

No. 6 Michigan 10, Lindenwood 1

TJ Hughes went for two goals and three assists as the Wolverines swept Lindenwood with a 10-1 win Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Gavin Brindley added two goals and two assists, and Rutger McGroarty and Mark Estapa each scored a pair of goals to back Jake Barczewski’s 27 saves in goal.

Seamus Casey chipped in a goal and two assists, and Jackson Hallum picked up a goal plus a helper.

Frank Nazar collected three assists, and Nick Moldenhauer, Dylan Duke, and Marshall Warren tacked on two assists each.

For Lindenwood, David Gagnon scored and Trent Burnham and Matthew Syverson combined to make 42 saves between the pipes.

Augustana 4, Colorado College 3

Augustana scored four goals by the 12:59 mark of the second period and held on the rest of the way to down Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Ryan Naumovski, Ben Troumbly, and Luke Mobley all had a goal and an assist for the Vikings, and Uula Ruikka also scored.

Max Burkholder, Zaccharya Wisdom, and Evan Werner scored for the Tigers, who got a 21-save outing from Kaidan Mbereko.

Augustana goalie Josh Kotai finished with 32 saves.

No. 7 Providence 2, Vermont 2 (Vermont wins shootout)

Providence and Vermont played to a 2-2 tie Saturday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I., before the Catamounts won the shootout.

The Friars opened the scoring on the power play just 5:01 into the game as Nick Poisson fired a shot from the left circle past Gabe Carriere.

The Catamounts responded just 1:07 later as Simon Jellus finished off a rebound from a Xavier Henry point shot to tie the game at 1-1.

Connor Kelley gave Providence the lead at 12:53 of the third period, burying a wrist shot past Carriere, before UVM countered again just 43 seconds later on Timofei Spitserov’s goal off a rebound off the end boards.

The Friars killed off a Vermont power play in overtime and had the final 45 seconds with the man-advantage but couldn’t convert.

Jellus scored the lone shootout goal to give the Catamounts the extra point.

Philip Svedebäck made 33 saves for the Friars, while Gabe Carriere stopped 32 saves for the Catamounts.

No. 12 Cornell 3, No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 0

Gabriel Seger registered his first career multi-goal game, and Ben Robertson had two assists, guiding Cornell to a 3-0 shutout of Minnesota Duluth before another over-capacity crowd of 4,316 at Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y., on Saturday night.

Ian Shane recorded his ninth career shutout, turning aside all 17 shots he faced from the Bulldogs.

Kyle Penney also scored for the Big Red.

Matthew Thiessen made 12 saves in goal for UMD.

No. 9 Boston University 3, No. 19 Massachusetts 3 (BU wins shootout)

Macklin Celebrini scored twice in the third period, including the game-tying goal with 2:10 remaining in regulation, to help Boston University rally for a 3-3 tie at UMass on Saturday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

After BU and UMass were unable to break the deadlock in overtime, Quinn Hutson scored the lone shootout goal to help BU secure the extra point in the Hockey East standings.

Mathieu Caron made a season-high 38 saves across regulation and overtime before coming up with two clutch stops in the shootout to give the Terriers five of six points from the Minutemen this weekend.

Devin Kaplan scored for BU and Luke Tuch had two assists.

Though BU had its six-game win streak against UMass snapped on Saturday, the Terriers maintained their 10-game unbeaten streak against the Minutemen.

Jack Musa, Dans Locmelis, and Aydar Suniev scored for UMass, and Kenny Connors picked up two assists.

Michael Hrabal made 26 saves in the UMass cage.