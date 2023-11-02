D-III Women’s West Week 1: Impressive victories & surprising upsets!

At the conclusion of week 1 in the western regions of Division III women’s hockey, we saw some of the normal results we’re used to, but also had some upsets on hand. It’s always interesting to see how teams come out of the gate in the first weekend of regular-season action. Here’s some of the key events for your week 1 west recap!

Gustavus avoids a week 1 scare

A game that should’ve been highlighted on your schedules was Gustavus @ Augsburg this past Friday. Augsburg, the only team last season to defeat the Gusties in the MIAC, went into this game knowing they had a pair of tall tasks this weekend, knowing that after they get done with #1 Gustavus, they’ve got #4 UW-River Falls coming to town the following afternoon for a quick turnaround.

Another note in this game is with the tragic events occurring off the ice for the Gusties. You never know what role that will have in the first regular-season game back on the ice. In this game, Gustavus got the comfortable 5-1 victory which began a quick 1:01 into the game when Sophia Coltvet scored. Brooke Power would then net her first of two goals on the night at the 9-minute mark of the 1st, coming shorthanded.

The opening period flurry didn’t stop there, Kalle Reed would add another to give Gustavus a trio of goals to end the opening frame up 3-0. Each team scored in the middle frame, Kylie Ligday for Gustavus and Elizabeth Fagerling for the Auggies. Power picked up her second goal via an empty net to cap off the 5-1 victory.

Gustavus led the game in shots a slim 24-23, with their star 5th year goaltender Katie McCoy picking up the win.

The Gusties return to action this week on the road vs St. Scholastica on Thursday (today) at 6pm CST and then their home opener on Saturday vs St. Scholastica at 2pm CST.

Hamline? Is that you?

Hamline has been a team that’s struggled to get their footing since the departure of former head coach Natalie Darwitz, Minnesota ‘05. However, they picked up an eye-opening 5-0 home-shutout victory over #15 St. Norbert who was voted to finish 2nd by coaches in the NCHA this season. Norbert would win Saturday’s contest 5-2 to split the series, but nonetheless, this is a great sign for the Pipers who’ve been looking to get back into the NCAA tournament.

This team is absolutely loaded with veteran talent, their roster includes 4-5th year seniors, 6 seniors, & 9 juniors… Look out for them to potentially make some noise in the MIAC this season as they seem to have an intriguing roster.

In their Friday victory, Sydney Lemke was the star for the Pipers who scored ⅘ goals in the 2nd period. Lemke scored at the 3:01 & 11:44 marks of the period, the second goal coming on the powerplay. She would then assist on Hamline’s 3rd and 4th goals to give her a 4-point night. The Pipers led the Green Knights in shots 29-14 and goaltender Olivia Rinzel was credited with the shutout.

Another notable performance to note from this series was Courtnie Hogan of St. Norbert who notched a hat-trick in the Saturday victory. Although the Green Knights won 5-2, they got outshot 44-21, Brynn Waismann of Norbert had a great 42 save performance in the victory.

Bethel makes some noise

The Bethel Royals, coming off back-back 8-win seasons, just got a big first weekend W against a team battling atop the NCHA in Aurora who return the 2023 Laura Hurd winner Darci Matson. Aurora won the first game 3-2, but the Royals took game two winning by the same score as the previous night 3-2, but this time in their favor.

Bethel jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and eventually 3-0 lead after Kallie Abrahamson got on the board first at the 10:05 mark of the 1st, while her teammate Megan Johnson would then double the lead in the last minute of the 1st, scoring at the 19:12.5 mark. Abrahamson would add the final Royal’s goal early in the 2nd, her second power play goal of the game at the 3:41 mark.

We’d then see a Matson -> Matson goal as Darci’s sister Molly Matson assisted her to cut into the 3-goal lead which would eventually hold up for Bethel. Matson finished the weekend with 3 points (2G, 1A).

Other Notable Scores (West)

#4 UW-River Falls defeated St. Scholastica 8-1 & Augsburg 3-1.

#9 UW-Eau Claire swept Saint Benedict, winning 4-3 & 7-1.

SUNY Canton swept Trine, winning 2-0 & 6-1.

Saint Mary’s swept Lake Forest, winning 7-0 & 8-0.

St. Olaf swept UW-Stevens Point, winning 1-0 & 4-3.

St. Kates & Northland split the weekend series 4-1 (STK) & 2-1 (N).

UW-Superior swept Lawrence, winning 2-1 & 3-1.

Concordia (Minn.) defeated U. of Dubuque 6-1.