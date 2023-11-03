Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023-24 team demographics

There are 1119 women rostered to play NCAA DI women’s hockey this season representing 17 countries. Players come from 34 US states, 11 Canadian provinces, 12 European and 3 Asian countries.

This data was collected by individually surveying the posted rosters of each NCAA DI team.

The US is home to the majority of players in Hockey East, NEWHA and the WCHA, while the split between US and Canadian players is much closer to equal in the CHA and ECAC.

Minnesota leads the way with 219 players. Ontario is the top Canadian province with 206 women calling it home.

Of the 1119 women rostered this season, 694 call the US home. The top three states by number of skaters are Minnesota, Massachusetts (105) and New York (50). Minnesota-born players make up 31.5% of all NCAA players this season and are a full 50% of the women playing in the WCHA in 2023-24.

In all, women representing 34 states are currently playing NCAA DI hockey. NEWHA leads the way with 78% of their players hailing from the US, followed closely by the WCHA, with 76% of their players claiming America as their home.

(view full visualization here)

A full third of the women playing DI women’s hockey this season hail from Canada – 365 of the 1119 skaters. Players from 11 of the Canadian provinces and territories are taking the ice this season. The ECAC has the most players who call Canada home with 142 – that’s 46% of the women who play for ECAC teams.

(view full visualization here)

There are 60 players from countries outside North America and they make up 5% of the total players rostered this season. Fifteen countries are represented. Hockey East leads the way in total number of countries represented with 11, while the 16 non-North American players skating in the WCHA are most among the conferences.