FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 13 Maine doubles up top-ranked Boston College, No. 16 Arizona State drops No. 2 Denver, St. Cloud State beats No. 12 Western Michigan, Dartmouth ties No. 7 Cornell

No. 13 Maine took down No. 1 Boston College 4-2 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,043 at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

The Black Bears got on the board first thanks to captain Lynden Breen only to see the Eagles respond 90 seconds later on a Jack Malone goal.

Early in the third period, it was Donavan Villeneuve-Houle that put the Black Bears up 2-1 at 1:23. Exactly a minute later, Bradly Nadeau finished a feed from Breen for a two-goal lead. The Eagles pulled within one when Ryan Leonard scored at 11:27 but a Grayson Arnott blocked shot and empty-net goal at 18:58 sealed Maine’s second-ever win over a top-ranked team at Alfond Arena.

Victor Ostman made 26 saves for the win in goal, while Jacob Fowler took the loss making 34 saves.

No. 16 Arizona State 6, No. 2 Denver 5 (OT)

Tyler Gratton’s goal 2:55 into overtime gave Arizona State a 6-5 win over Denver at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Dylan Jackson recorded the hat trick for the Sun Devils, while Lukas Sillinger went for a goal and two assists and Ty Jackson chipped in a goal plus a helper.

THANK YOU CAP 🫡 THE DEVILS WIN IN OT#BeTheTradition /// #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/O3hTUQ9USq — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) November 11, 2023

Tim Lovell added two assists and TJ Semptimphelter finished with 35 saves in goal.

For Denver, Miko Matikka and Carter King each scored twice and Zeev Buium added a single goal.

Freddie Halyk stopped 19 shots in the loss for the Pioneers.

No. 4 North Dakota 4, No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 2

North Dakota struck for a trio of goals in the opening 20 minutes and held off a late rally from Minnesota Duluth to capture a 4-2 win over the Bulldogs on Friday night from AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

UND rode another strong start to a game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on goals from Jayden Perron, Logan Britt and Louis Jamernik V before Cameron Berg iced the game with a power-play goal in the final minute to open NCHC play with a victory for the sixth straight year and ninth time in 11 years.

Analytics say to never bunt, but this has to be the exception. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/RLlrIi4ff5 — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) November 11, 2023

Ludvig Persson was solid once again with 20 saves to record his sixth start of the season with two or fewer goals allowed.

Minnesota Duluth cut the deficit to 3-1 midway through the second on a power-play goal from Luke Loheit before Anthony Menghini made it a one-goal game with just over five minutes to play in regulation, but Berg’s power play snipe in the final minute secured the 4-2 victory for the visitors.

UMD goalie Matthew Thiessen finished with 33 saves.

No. 5 Providence 2, Northeastern 1 (OT)

Luke Krys scored at 1:30 of overtime to give Providence a 2-1 victory over Northeastern on Friday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

With the win, the Friars extend their unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2).

Krys'er for the win!! Bennett Schimek and Chase Yoder with the assists on Krys' second of the win!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/46vFnw6ITj — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 11, 2023

Riley Duran also scored for Providence and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tallied for Northeastern.

Chase Yoder chipped in a pair of assists for the Friars.

In goal, Philip Svedebäck made just seven saves for PC, while Cameron Whitehead stopped 38 for the Huskies.

No. 6 Minnesota 4, No. 8 Michigan 3

Minnesota was down 3-1 before scoring three unanswered goals to rally for the 4-3 comeback and down Michigan at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jimmy Clark’s two-goal effort ignited the comeback win and Brody Lamb chipped in a career-high three points, including the late game winner with 3:28 to play in regulation.

No. 6 @GopherHockey was down 3-1 and scored 3 unanswered goals to rally for the 4-3 comeback win at No. 8 Michigan. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dyKvP4js8I — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 11, 2023

Connor Kurth also scored in the third period for the Gophers.

The Wolverines were led by goals from Dylan Duke, Frank Nazar and Rutger McGroarty.

Justen Close made 37 saves in goal for the Gophers, while Jake Barczewski turned aside 23 for Michigan.

Dartmouth 2, No. 7 Cornell 2 (Cornell wins shootout)

Cornell and Dartmouth battled to a 2-2 tie before another sold-out crowd of 4,361 at Lynah Rink on Friday night in Ithaca, N.Y.

Dalton Bancroft and Tim Rego recorded the goals for the Big Red, who saw its season-opening four-game win streak end.

Check out this goal from John Fusco early in the second period tonight in our 2-2 tie against No. 7 Cornell!#GoBigGreen pic.twitter.com/RH5gfKmodl — Dartmouth Men's Hockey (@Dartmouth_MIH) November 11, 2023

John Fusco scored both goals for Dartmouth, who also had a 31-save performance from sophomore goaltender Cooper Black.

All the goals were scored in the second period.

“You got to give credit where it’s due,” said Cornell coach Mike Schafer. “Cooper Black played unbelievable tonight. He’s a tough goalie to beat. We had a lot of different scoring chances on him tonight, and I think our guys got frustrated as the game went on. I thought we got away from our game plan against them.”

Ian Shane made 20 saves for Cornell.

In the shootout, Bancroft beat Black to his low blocker side to ignite the scoring in the one-on-one showdown. Dartmouth’s Braiden Dorfman followed Bancroft’s tally with his own as he backhanded a shot over Shane’s glove. After both teams were held scoreless in the second round, Gabriel Seger used a deke to catch Black moving laterally and deposit his attempt between the Big Green’s netminder’s legs.

Shane then stopped Nikita Nikora’s shot, guiding the Big Red to the extra point in both ECAC Hockey and Ivy League standings.

No. 9 Boston University 3, UMass Lowell 2

Ryan Greene, Quinn Hutson and Lane Hutson each found the back of the net to help lead Boston University to a 3-2 victory at UMass Lowell on Friday night at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Luke Tuch assisted on the Terriers’ final two goals of the game, including the primary assist on Lane Hutson’s eventual game winner.

Goaltender Mathieu Caron made 10 of his 18 stops in the third period to preserve the victory.

Ben Brunette and Isac Jonsson scored for the River Hawks and Henry Welsch kicked out 27 shots between the pipes.

No. 10 Quinnipiac 5, Brown 1

Quinnipiac extended its unbeaten streak to four on Friday night, knocking off Brown 4-1 in front of 2,979 fans at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Jacob Quillan tallied twice with a helper, Collin Graf added a goal and two assists, Sam Lipkin went for a goal and an assist, and Alex Power also scored in the win.

Jayden Lee had two assists and Matej Marinov picked up the win in goal with a 13-save effort.

Ryan St. Louis netted the Bears’ lone goal and Tyler Shea made 45 saves in goal for Brown.

St. Cloud State 3, No. 12 Western Michigan 2

Jack Rogers and Veeti Miettinen scored 35 seconds apart in the third period to push St. Cloud State past Western Michigan 3-2 at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

First goal of the season for Jack Rogers! pic.twitter.com/YrjFXDiMMc — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) November 11, 2023

Barrett Hall also scored for the Huskies, who got 22 saves from goalie Dominic Basse.

Joe Cassetti and Luke Grainger scored for WMU, while Cameron Rowe made 22 saves of his own for the Broncos.

Air Force 4, Army West Point 3

Luke Rowe’s goal with 16 seconds left in overtime lifted the Falcons to a 4-3 win over Army at a sold-out Cadet Ice Arena Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Army scored three unanswered goals late in the third period from Max Itagaki, Brent Keefer and John Driscoll to tie the game and force overtime.

In overtime, Falcons score 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6UrOOaHWxK — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) November 11, 2023

Will Gavin, Lucas Coon, and Luke Robinson also scored for Air Force.

In goal, Guy Blessing made 16 saves for the win.

Evan Szary stopped 39 shots in suffering the defeat for the Black Knights.