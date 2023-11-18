NCHC suspends Minnesota Duluth’s Loheit one game for major cross-checking penalty Nov. 17 against St. Cloud State

The NCHC announced Saturday that the conference has issued a one-game suspension to Minnesota Duluth grad student forward Luke Loheit.

The suspension stems from a stick infraction during the Bulldogs game against St. Cloud State Nov. 17 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

At the end of Friday night’s game, Loheit was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and given a game misconduct at the 20-minute mark of the third period.

Loheit will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UMD’s series finale Nov. 18 against St. Cloud State. He is eligible to return for Minnesota Duluth’s series opener against Omaha on Dec. 1.