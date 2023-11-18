SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 11 Michigan State finishes sweep of top-ranked Wisconsin, No. 15 UMass sweeps No. 5 Providence, Princeton upsets No. 10 Cornell in OT, No. 2 North Dakota gains sweep over Miami

No. 11 Michigan State completed its sweep of No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday with a 3-2 victory in front of a sellout crowd at Mason Rink in East Lansing, Mich.

The Spartans now move to the top of the Big Ten standings at the completion of the third week of Big Ten play and are the first team in the country to get to double-digit wins this season.

Entering the third period in a 1-1 deadlock after goals from the Spartans’ Jeremy Davidson in the first period and Wisconsin’s Owen Lindmark in the second, MSU got a pair of goals in the third period from Joey Larson and Nash Nienhuis and held off a pressing Badgers team that got an extra-attacker score from Ben Dexheimer with just over a minute to play to make it a one-goal game.

Trey Augustine turned aside 28 shots in goal for Michigan State, including 12 in the second period when the Spartans were outshot by a 13-3 margin.

Kyle McClellan stopped 13 shots in the first period when MSU was buzzing and finished with 25 on the night as the Badgers dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

No. 2 North Dakota 5, Miami 1

North Dakota struck four times in the first period before adding a final tally in the third to polish off a sweep over Miami with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night in front of another sellout crowd at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

UND rolled to its second straight sweep and fifth consecutive win overall, matching the longest winning streak for the team since a stretch of seven straight victories from Feb. 11-Mar. 4, 2022.

Despite forward Owen McLaughlin out of the lineup due to an illness, the top line of Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake and Louis Jamernik V did not miss a beat. The trio combined for three goals and an assist, with Gaber striking for a pair of goals.

On only UND’s second shot of the game, Gaber collected a loose puck in the crease following a Garrett Pyke chance and potted it home to give the Fighting Hawks the early advantage just 8:27 into the opening period.

Miami pulled even just past the halfway point of the evening on a strike from PJ Fletcher, but it was the home team who took control of the momentum following the goal.

Griffin Ness restored the advantage for the Hawks, sending a puck into the net off a Miami defender’s stick to give the green and white a 2-1 lead with just over five minutes to play in the opening stanza. That looked to be the score after 20 minutes, but Gaber and Blake each notched nearly identical highlight goals with great moves on a breakaway to make it 4-1 at the end of the first.

Following a scoreless second, Jayden Perron struck just 1:49 into the third period on a great feed from Hunter Johannes from behind the net to increase the lead to 5-1.

Ludvig Persson finished with 21 saves to close out his fifth straight victory and polish off the sweep against his former team.

Logan Neaton made 17 saves in goal for the RedHawks.

Omaha at No. 3 Denver was postponed

Due to ice conditions, tonight’s game is suspended. The game will resume tomorrow at a time to be announced. Tickets from tonight will be valid for tomorrow’s game or can be exchanged to a future game. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 19, 2023

The game will resume Sunday at 2 p.m. MST.

No. 4 Boston College 3, UConn 0

Jacob Fowler made 31 saves for his first collegiate shutout and Boston College earned a weekend sweep of UConn with a 3-0 victory at the Toscano Family Ice Forum on Saturday night in Storrs, Conn., to close a Hockey East home-and-home series.

Boston College took the lead four minutes into the contest when Gabe Perreault blocked a shot at the point and skated down ice on a 2-on-0 with Will Smith. The linemates traded passes before Perreault finally deferred to Smith at the right post to beat Ethan Haider.

First collegiate shutout 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/vsxzyxnS9k — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 19, 2023

Late in the period, Fowler reached out with his blocker to deny Tabor Heaslip on a short-handed breakaway to preserve the lead. Fowler posted 17 of his 31 saves in the opening frame.

It remained 1-0 until three and a half minutes remained in the third period when Cutter Gauthier weaved through neutral ice and deked into the slot before firing a shot glove side to beat Haider.

UConn pulled Haider for an extra skater with 3:20 remaining and Oskar Jellvik backhanded a shot into the empty net from neutral ice to seal the win. Ryan Leonard blocked a shot to start the play, extending his point streak to six games with the assist.

Haider finished with 24 stops.

No. 15 UMass 2, No. 5 Providence 1 (OT)

Ryan Ufko scored 1:04 into overtime to lift UMass to a series sweep of Providence, 2-1 at the Mullins Center on Saturday evening in Amherst, Mass.

“Our goaltender stole one tonight,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “We weren’t very good tonight. You could just sense on the bench there wasn’t the energy that was there Thursday night, but our goaltender kept us in it. We were out-shot and out-chanced pretty badly. Discipline-wise, we had to kill too many penalties, but this is a good group of kids.

“We talked about it after the second period, digging deep into our character of the team, the heart and soul of the team and find a way and the kids found a way. It was just an elite play by an elite player in overtime to score the goal, but that’s a Michael Hrabal victory tonight.”

Hrabal registered 32 saves for the Minutemen.

The teams played a scoreless first period and the teams remained deadlocked at 0-0 until midway through the second period. Just 20 seconds after killing off a penalty, the Friars opened the scoring at the 8:28 mark as Guillaume Richard hit Cal Kiefiuk with an outlet pass and Kiefiuk found Graham Gamache in the slot for the finish to put Providence on top 1-0.

With 2:50 remaining in the third period, UMass tied the score as Lucas Vanroboys picked up the puck from Aaron Bohlinger and fired a shot from the blue line that Jack Musa redirected home to force an extra period.

Then in overtime, Ufko circled the offensive zone after receiving the puck from Kenny Connors and Ryan Lautenbach and drove to the net to tuck it behind the left pad of Philip Svedebäck.

Svedebäck turned aside 14 shots for Providence.

No. 6 Minnesota 4, No. 17 Notre Dame 1

Rhett Pitlick scored twice and three other Golden Gophers had multi-point efforts leading the way to a 4-1 win for Minnesota men’s hockey over Notre Dame Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Golden Gophers broke a 1-1 tie in the second period behind Ryan Chesley’s individual effort and eventual game winner for the first of three unanswered goals.

Third goal of the weekend for Rhett Pitlick! Great pass by Koster too 🍎 pic.twitter.com/Pk0aAAHuZ2 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2023

Bryce Brodzinski, Mike Koster and Connor Kurth all had two-assist performances for the Maroon and Gold, while goaltender Justen Close matched a season-high by making 37 saves.

A lengthy shift in the Gophers’ defensive zone proved costly with 3:22 remaining during the first frame as Notre Dame scored the equalizer off the stick of Carter Slaggert, sending the teams to the locker room tied 1-1.

After Chesley scored his first at 8:27 of the second, Jaxon Nelson made it a two-goal advantage at 15:20.

Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel finished with 29 saves.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 7, Colgate 4

Quinnipiac posted its second consecutive weekend sweep as the Bobcats knocked off Colgate 7-4 on Saturday night at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Telly with a BLAST and the extra point is good!#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/LspIlNwTxr — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) November 19, 2023

Jacob Quillan and Mason Marcellus each had two goals and an assist for the Bobcats, while Cooper Moore rang up four assists and Davis Pennington and Andon Cerbone each had two assists.

Cristophe Tellier added a goal and an assist and Zach Tupker and Collin Graf scored one each to back Vinny Duplessis’ 20 saves in goal.

For Colgate, Ryan Sullivan had two goals with a helper and Niko Rexine and Ryan McGuire also scored.

In goal, Carter Gylander made 38 saves for the Raiders.

No. 8 Boston University 5, No. 9 Maine 4

Quinn Hutson scored two goals as part of a three-point effort and Macklin Celebrini collected three assists to help lead Boston University to a 5-4 win over Maine on Saturday night at Boston’s Agganis Arena to earn the weekend sweep and pick up its fourth straight win.

Our fifth goal of the night came thanks to some hard work in the offensive zone by Wilms, Greener and Kap! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/8Uqc3IkESZ@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/XevkFRnLDk — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 19, 2023

Luke Tuch, Shane Lachance and Devin Kaplan also lit the lamp for the Terriers and Lane Hutson notched two assists.

Mathieu Caron made a season-high 39 saves, including 17 in the third period as the Black Bears pushed for an equalizer.

For Maine, Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, Nicholas Niemo and Lynden Breen scored goals and Victor Ostman made 15 saves in 48:53 before Albin Boija played 9:20, stopping four shots.

Princeton 2, No. 10 Cornell 1 (OT)

For the third time in four home games, Princeton picked up a thrilling overtime win as the Tigers rallied and stunned Cornell 2-1 in front of a sold-out Hobey Baker Rink crowd in Princeton, N.J.

Brendan Gorman finished off a furious final minute with the overtime winner with 6.4 seconds left to ignite a raucous celebration.

The Cardiac Cats Strike Again! Brendan Gorman with 6.4 seconds left to stun #10 Cornell! 3rd OT win in the last 4 games for the Tigers!@ecachockey | @NCAAIceHockey | @TeamECH | @Buccigross | @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/62LkjTtT4y — Princeton Men's Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) November 19, 2023

Arthur Smith put up a 36-save effort for his second career win – each an overtime victory.

The Big Red took a 1-0 lead 7:54 into the second period via a Kyle Penney goal off a set faceoff play.

The Tigers evened the score just over three minutes later when Adam Robbins weaved through the defense before ringing a wrister off the far post and in.

Cornell mounted a push to find the winner in the third period, bolstered by a five-minute major issued after a video review following a big hit from Joshua Karnish 8:45 into the third period.

Nick Carabin was a force on the forecheck, twice pinning the Big Red deep in their own end before a failed clearing attempt landed on the stick of Ian Murphy, who funneled a behind-the-back pass to Gorman who then snapped the game-winner under Remington Keopple’s arm and in.

Keopple, who was making his first start of the season and his first in nearly a full calendar year (Nov. 19, 2022 vs. Brown), stopped 22 shots.

No. 18 Penn State 5, No. 12 Michigan 3

Aiden Fink registered a hat-trick as Penn State defeated Michigan 5-3 on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The win marks the 200th in NCAA D-I program history for the Nittany Lions.

A hat trick for Penn State! 🎩🪄 Aiden Fink becomes the first @PennStateMHKY player to notch 3 goals in a Big Ten game since Evan Barratt in 2018. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WIgJko6Fa7 — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 19, 2023

Jacques Bouquot and Matt DiMarsico also scored for Penn State. Liam Souliere made 22 saves in the Nittany Lions’ crease.

For the Wolverines, Garrett Schifsky, TJ Hughes and Nick Moldenhauer scored and Jake Barczewski kicked out 24 shots.