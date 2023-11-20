North Dakota takes over as No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, garners 33 first-place votes to sit atop Nov. 20 rankings

With 33 first-place votes this week, North Dakota moves up one spot to No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Boston College earns six first-place nods and jumps two spots to No. 2, Quinnipiac gets eight first-place votes and vaults from seventh to third, Denver moves down one to No. 4, getting two first-place votes, and Boston University is up three to No, 5, getting the final first-place vote this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 20, 2023

Wisconsin tumbles from No. 1 to No. 6, Michigan State is up four to No. 7, Minnesota is down two to No. 8, Providence is down four to No. 9, and Maine falls one to No. 10.

Cornell also took a tumble, going from No. 10 to No. 16 in this week’s rankings that also had no new teams enter the poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.