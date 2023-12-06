D-III Women’s West Week 6 Recap: River Falls separating themselves from the rest & some competitive conference play!

We had a wild weekend out west, including a non-conference top-10 matchup where twelve goals were scored… while we had some intriguing matchups amongst conference foes, we focused on a few highly competitive top-ranked teams. This all comes just before we get ready for the first semester/winter break where all teams would like to finish strong headed into the Christmas & New Year’s season.

*Note: the game recap of #1 Gustavus vs #2 UW-River Falls was technically played in week 7 (12-5-23), but due to the magnitude, significance, and the date this article is posted, it’s included in this recap. Also, this is the case for the #9 UW-Eau Claire vs Hamline game, very little occurred in the WIAC, therefore this game from week 7 (12-5-23) is included in this week’s article.

#8 Adrian at #3 UW-River Falls – Thursday 11-30-23

This was a wild game as we expected, but it didn’t occur in the way you’d expect… I pointed out last week that in this one Adrian had to stay out of the penalty box vs this River Falls powerplay, which they failed to do, costing them three goals, but what looked like a River Falls blowout, became a stellar game.

To begin, UWRF’s Brooke Lemke scored early into the game, 3:17 into the 1st, to which Adrian’s Courtney Ben would answer later in the 1st at 12:01, but that tie didn’t last long, RF’s Kaitlyn Ronn scored 58 seconds later at 12:59 to retain the Falcon lead. RF ended the period with a powerplay goal at 18:34 from Megan Goodreau.

In the 2nd, Kaitlynn Ronn scored her second of the game at 4:57 to make it 4-1, then her teammate Aubrey Nelvin scored on the powerplay at 7:25 to give River Falls a 5-1 lead, this is where it looked bad for Adrian halfway through the game. Both teams would score to end the period, Karmen Anderson for Adrian and MaKenna Aure on the powerplay.

In the 3rd, Adrian got out of the deficit quickly scoring at 1:28 (Une Bjelland), 3:31 (Tia Liscelle), & Une Bjelland again (14:10), to make the score 6-5 with less than 7 minutes to go in the game… UW-River Falls then sealed it at 19:44.7, their star Maddie McCollins scored to make it 7-5 and the Falcons of River Falls avoid the blown lead and also the upset, defeating #8 Adrian to improve to 9-0-0.

The point leader in this game for River Falls was the 2023 USCHO Women’s D-III Player of the Year Maddie McCollins (1G, 5A). For Adrian, it was Une Bjelland (2G, 1A).

Shots were 38-22 in favor of UWRF, UWRF also went 3/3 on the powerplay in this game.

#1 Gustavus at #2 UW-River Falls – Wednesday 12-5-23

Gustavus entered this game with a perfect record of 7-0-0 but hadn’t been tested to the level UW-River Falls has, who sat with a perfect record as well of 9-0-0. Gustavus’ best wins were against Augsburg & Saint Mary’s, while River Falls’ best wins were vs Augsburg, Saint Mary’s, #8 UW-Eau Claire, & #8 Adrian.

In this massive game of 1v2, UW-River Falls came out on top, shutting Gustavus out 2-0. Shots were near even, 30-29 in favor of the Falcons, while penalties were also near even, three for UWRF, two for Gustavus.

The way this went down was a lone goal from Alex Hantge midway through the 2nd period at 10:55. Then Aubrey Nelvin capped it off with an empty netter at 18:34 of the 3rd period.

Both goaltenders played well, Katie McCoy, who seems to set a record every other week whether program or national for the Gusties, suffered a rare loss, making 28 saves. River Falls’ Jordan O’Connor made 29 saves in the shutout victory.

Women’s hockey seems to give us the matchups we want, obviously these schedules can’t be created midseason, but they’ve continued to deliver year in and year out with incredible tournaments out east, while giving us sensational matchups out west, where we have consistent top-5 matchups multiple times per season.

MIAC

Augsburg and St. Olaf played a pair of games, Augsburg sweeping the series, winning 3-1 & 2-1. A surprise this season is St. Olaf’s struggles, the Ole’s sit at 0-6-0 in MIAC play, but they’re 4-7-0 overall.

St. Scholastica swept St. Catherine’s 4-3 & 4-2; both teams are currently on the playoff bubble. It’s still early, but these teams will likely be competing for that last playoff spot or at least in the running, so this series meant a lot.

Hamline continued their winning, defeating Concordia (Minn.) 5-2 & 2-1. Hamline, currently sitting in 2nd in the MIAC behind unbeaten (in conference play) Gustavus, who swept the dark horse Saint Mary’s, with a record of 5-1 in the MIAC, 7-3-0 overall.

NCHA

#8 Adrian swept Concordia (Wis.), winning 9-1 & 4-0.

Aurora swept Dubuque, winning 9-1 & 5-1.

Lake Forest swept Lawrence, winning 4-0 & 2-1.

Marian swept Trine, winning 3-0 & 2-1 in OT.

WIAC

The lone WIAC matchup last weekend was UW-Stevens Point vs Northland, UWSP won 2-0. Since not much occurred other than this game in the WIAC, we’ll review the #9 UW-Eau Claire vs Hamline non-conference game from 12/5/23.

In this one, Eau Claire coming off a rough stretch of games as they are nearing the end of the short-term gauntlet of top-ranked opponents and tough non-conference teams such as Hamline, so this one was vital.

UWEC started off the scoring extremely early in the 1st, Sam Bendholz scored a rapid 51 seconds into the game. The Pipers then tied it up in the 2nd, Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored at 16:53 to tie it up going into the 3rd period.

Kylie Wiltse would score the winner for the Blugolds at 3:18 of the final frame, giving the Blugolds a huge 2-1 win.

Goaltender Josie Mathsion made 18 saves for Eau Claire & Olivia Rinzel made 15. Shot totals were very low, 19-17 in favor of Hamline, penalties were one-sided, Hamline with five & Eau Claire with one.