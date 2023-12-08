FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Colorado College stuns No. 1 North Dakota in OT, No. 13 Western Michigan drops No. 4 Denver, Dartmouth ties No. 12 Arizona State, AIC edges No. 19 RIT in OT

Noah Laba scored his second goal of the game 35 seconds into overtime to lead Colorado College past No. 1-ranked North Dakota 3-2 on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Tigers, who trailed 2-0 midway through the second period, won their first game against a top-ranked team since Jan. 7, 2017, and snapped a 15-game winless streak against the Fighting Hawks.

Early in the 3-on-3 overtime period, Laba gathered the puck behind his own net, skated down the left side, cut in front of the net and beat UND goaltender Ludvig Persson for his second game-winning goal of the season and his career. Chase Foley collected his career-high second assist of the game on the play.

NO WAY, NOAH!! Laba wins it in OT against No. 1 North Dakota!!#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/fv5XDaa9ne — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) December 9, 2023

North Dakota took a 1-0 lead as Dylan James opened the scoring 7:28 into the contest. He found a loose puck at his own blue line, skated down the right side and placed a wrist shot from the right circle just inside the far post that eluded CC goalie Kaidan Mbereko.

The Fighting Hawks doubled the lead at the 8:13 mark of the second period when Louis Jamernik V took a cross-ice pass from James and beat Mbereko from the bottom of the right circle.

The Tigers roared back with a pair of goals later in the middle frame to even things up. Laba scored his team-high seventh goal of the season by deflecting a shot from Jack Millar past Persson.

CC then tied it up with 21.3 seconds left in the period thanks to a power-play goal from Max Burkholder, who took a pass from Foley and cleanly beat Persson from the left circle, collecting the Tigers’ first extra-man goal since Nov. 10 at Miami.

Neither team scored in the third period and the Tigers were not even credited with a shot on goal in the frame, setting up the second overtime game for CC in the last three contests.

Mbereko finished with 32 saves, including 23 in the final two periods.

Persson, who is now 0-5-2 in his career against the Tigers, including time at Miami, made 20 saves for UND.

SCOREBOARD | USCHO.COM D-I MEN’S POLL

No. 13 Western Michigan 7, No. 4 Denver 3

Led by Sam Colangelo’s second hat trick of the season, Western Michigan defeated Denver 7-3 Friday night at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The win pushes WMU’s win streak to seven in a row.

Outside of Colangelo’s three tallies, the Broncos got goals from Alex Bump, Zak Galambos, Hugh Larkin and Dylan Wendt. Six players had multi-point nights and Cameron Rowe made 28 saves in goal.

Miko Matikka scored twice and Denver captain McKade Webster scored one for the Pioneers as Freddie Halyk made a career-best 30 saves in the loss.

No. 6 Wisconsin 6, No. 17 Penn State 3

Carson Bantle’s hat trick helped guide Wisconsin past Penn State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

William Whitelaw added two goals and Quinn Finley one as Charlie Stramel chipped in three assists for the Badgers.

DO YOU HAT TRICK THING, 21! (@BantleCarson) 🎩 🍎: Mathieu De St. Phalle & Cruz Lucius pic.twitter.com/QH8zZn7uJG — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 9, 2023

Tyler Paquette had a goal and an assist for the Nittany Lions, while Alex Servagno and Dylan Kugris also scored. Jacques Bouquot tallied a pair of assists as well.

Kyle McClellan made 25 saves between the pipes for Wisconsin and Noah Grannan stopped 26 for Penn State.

No. 7 Michigan State 5, No. 20 Notre Dame 2

Michigan State unleashed a 56-shot barrage in a 5-2 home victory over Notre Dame at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich., on Friday night.

The Spartans remain unbeaten at home (8-0-1) in earning its sixth league victory, and remains atop the Big Ten standings.

Artyom Levshunov, Isaac Howard, and Daniel Russell all had a goal and an assist in the win with Tiernan Shoudy and Joey Larson also scoring.

Ice Man? Ice Cold. Howard on the PP gives the Spartans back a two-goal lead in the third. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/BTjQcBMwO0 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 9, 2023

For Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff and Hunter Strand scored and Cole Knuble popped two assists.

In goal, Trey Augustine made 35 saves for the win, while Ryan Bischel turned aside 51 for the Irish.

No. 10 Minnesota 5, Ohio State 4

Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice during a three-point performance leading Minnesota to a 5-4 win at Ohio State Friday night from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Golden Gophers led three different times in the game and held on late. Brody Lamb had a goal and an assist, scoring the game winner in the middle of the third period on the power play.

The 5th @GopherHockey goal of the night via Brody Lamb. 💥 Minnesota secures the 5-4 Friday night road win in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/Wpp0yAptAa — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 9, 2023

Connor Kurth and Rhett Pitlick also scored for Minnesota and Justen Close made 34 saves in goal.

For the Buckeyes, Patrick Guzzo, Damien Carfagna, Stephen Halliday and Can Thiesing scored and Logan Terness and Kristoffer Eberly combined to make 20 saves between the pipes.

No. 11 UMass 11, Alaska Anchorage 2

Massachusetts used eight different goal scorers to a defeat Alaska Anchorage 11-2 at the Mullins Center Friday night in Amherst, Mass.

The 11 tallies set a new program record for most goals against a Division I opponent.

Fifteen Minutemen players found their way onto the scoresheet in the contest, including eight multi-point performances. Aydar Suniev led the group with a career-high five points on two goals and three assists, while Ryan Ufko also posted a new career best with four points on a goal and three assists. Scott Morrow and Jack Musa each had a goal and two assists. Suniev was one of three multi-goal scorers, joined by Dans Locmelis and Taylor Makar. Sebastian Törnqvist and Owen Murray both finished with two helpers.

Made some history tonight with 1⃣1⃣ goals – the most we've ever scored against a Division I opponent 🔥 ⬇️#NewMass X #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/choUwpnW5V — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) December 9, 2023

In goal, Cole Brady turned aside 18 in net for the Minutemen before being relieved by Jackson Irving, who made six stops over his first 8:50 of collegiate action.

Riley Thompson and Maximilion Helgeson scored for the Seawolves and Jared Whale and Greg Orosz combined on a 26-save effort in goal.

Dartmouth 4, No. 12 Arizona State 4 (Arizona State wins shootout)

Benji Eckerle’s goal 8:46 of the third period brought Arizona State into a 4-4 tie with Dartmouth Friday night at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

After nothing was settled in overtime, the Sun Devils won the shootout.

Steven Townley puts the Big Green back in the lead with his first goal of the season!!#GoBigGreen pic.twitter.com/7RnICYqabe — Dartmouth Men's Hockey (@Dartmouth_MIH) December 9, 2023

Nikita Nikora and Joey Musa each had a goal and an assist for Dartmouth, while Luke Haymes and Steven Townley also scored.

For the Sun Devils, Eckerle added an assist for a two-point game, Tyler Gratton also had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Kopperud and Cole Gordon added goals of their own. Lukas Sillinger tacked on a pair of assists.

Cooper Black made 21 saves in goal for the Big Green, while TJ Semptimphelter stopped 20 for Arizona State.

AIC 3, No. 19 RIT 2 (OT)

Brian Kramer’s goal in the first minute of overtime gave AIC a 3-2 win over RIT Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Not only was it a crucial goal, but it also set a new record for goals in a season in AIC’s Division I era by a defenseman, passing Tim Kolasa and Janis Jaks, who had eight in 1999-2000 and 2017-18, respectively.

John Lundy and Dustin Manz also tallied for the Yellow Jackets.

Philippe Jacques and Tanner Andrew scored goals for the Tigers.

In the blue paint, Nils Wallstrom made 19 saves for the win for AIC.

Tommy Scarfone kicked out 43 in net for RIT.