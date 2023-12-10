Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 8-9

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 4 fared in games over the weekend of Dec. 8-9.

RV = Received Votes

No. 1 North Dakota (12-5-1)

12/08/2023 – RV Colorado College 3 at No. 1 North Dakota 2 (OT)

12/09/2023 – RV Colorado College 3 at No. 1 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 2 Boston College (13-3-1)

12/09/2023 – No. 9 Providence 4 at No. 2 Boston College 5

No. 2 Boston University (11-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 4 Denver (12-5-1)

12/08/2023 – No. 4 Denver 3 at No. 13 Western Michigan 7

12/09/2023 – No. 4 Denver 6 at No. 13 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 5 Quinnipiac (12-4-1)

12/09/2023 – LIU 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4

No. 6 Wisconsin (14-4-0)

12/08/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 6 Wisconsin 6

12/09/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 1 at No. 6 Wisconsin 4

No. 7 Michigan State (12-4-2)

12/08/2023 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Michigan State 5

12/09/2023 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Michigan State 2

No. 8 Maine (10-3-1)

12/06/2023 – No. 8 Maine 3 at Union 1

12/09/2023 – Bentley 2 at No. 8 Maine 3

No. 9 Providence (9-5-2)

12/09/2023 – No. 9 Providence 4 at No. 2 Boston College 5

No. 10 Minnesota (9-5-4)

12/08/2023 – No. 10 Minnesota 5 at Ohio State 4

12/09/2023 – No. 10 Minnesota 1 at Ohio State 1 (OT)

No. 11 Massachusetts (11-4-1)

12/08/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 11 Massachusetts 11

12/09/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 11 Massachusetts 3

No. 12 Arizona State (11-3-4)

12/08/2023 – Dartmouth 4 at No. 12 Arizona State 4 (OT)

12/09/2023 – Dartmouth 1 at No. 12 Arizona State 1 (OT)

No. 13 Western Michigan (11-4-1)

12/08/2023 – No. 4 Denver 3 at No. 13 Western Michigan 7

12/09/2023 – No. 4 Denver 6 at No. 13 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 14 Michigan (8-7-3)

Did not play.

No. 15 St. Cloud State (9-5-2)

12/08/2023 – No. 15 St. Cloud State 4 at RV Omaha 1

12/09/2023 – No. 15 St. Cloud State 2 at RV Omaha 2 (OT)

No. 16 New Hampshire (8-4-1)

12/09/2023 – Rensselaer 0 at No. 16 New Hampshire 1

No. 17 Penn State (9-7-3)

12/08/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 6 Wisconsin 6

12/09/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 1 at No. 6 Wisconsin 4

No. 18 Cornell (6-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 19 RIT (11-5-0)

12/08/2023 – No. 19 RIT 2 at RV AIC 3 (OT)

12/09/2023 – No. 19 RIT 5 at RV AIC 2

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-8-2)

12/08/2023 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Michigan State 5

12/09/2023 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Michigan State 2