FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Army West Point upsets No. 16 New Hampshire, Michigan Tech wins GLI in shootout over No. 7 Michigan State, No. 2 Boston University downs Yale, No. 6 Wisconsin blanks Northeastern for Holiday Face-off crown

Army West Point scored the first three goals of the game and never looked back, doubling up No. 16 New Hampshire 6-3 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 2,610 at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y.

Barron Woodring scored twice for the Black Knights, while John Driscoll had a goal and two assists to back Gavin Abric’s 42 saves in goal.

JOEY BAEZ!! It's a power-play score to put Army ahead 5-3!#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/ucsG9ZpHdP — Army Hockey (@ArmyWP_Hockey) December 30, 2023

Max Itagaki and Joey Baez each posted a goal with an assist and Brent Keefer also scored for Army. Mac Gadowsky and Lucas Kanta each chipped in two assists.

For UNH, Ryan Conmy had a goal and an assist, Nick Cafarelli and Liam Devlin scored, and Tyler Muszelik finished with eight saves between the pipes.

No. 2 Boston University 6, Yale 1

Dylan Peterson and Shane Lachance each scored two goals to help lead Boston University to a 6-1 win over Yale on Friday night at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.

BU never trailed, with Peterson and Ryan Greene scoring in a span of 2:05 to give BU a 2-0 lead. Yale got within one midway through the first on a goal by Iisai Pesonen, but two Terrier goals in the second stanza put the game out of reach.

Devin Kaplan recorded a career-best three assists while Jeremy Wilmer and Sam Stevens had two assists apiece. Mick Frechette collected his first collegiate point with an assist on Peterson’s first-period strike.

Mathieu Caron stopped 23 shots in goal for the Terriers, while Nathan Reid made 35 saves for the Bulldogs.

Michigan Tech 4, No. 7 Michigan State 3 (shootout)

After beating Alaska 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to reach the Great Lakes Invitational championship game, Michigan Tech again needed extra time, Friday night defeating Michigan State 4-3 in a shootout to win the tournament, held at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jack Works had a hat trick for the Huskies, while Kyle Kukkonen tacked on two assists and Chase Pietila made 54 saves in net.

Joey Larson netted two goals for the Spartans, Red Savage added a goal and an assist, and goaltender Luca DiPasquo stopped 22 shots.

In the third-place game, Alaska defeated Ferris State 3-2.

No. 6 Wisconsin 3, Northeastern 0

Simon Tassy’s hat trick was all the offense Wisconsin needed in taking a 3-0 win over Northeastern to win the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off tournament from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT, TASS! (@SimonTassy) 🎩🎩🎩 First-career hat trick for the sophomore! pic.twitter.com/GUSEzPZnL3 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 30, 2023

Kyle McClellan earned the 23-save shutout for the Badgers.

For the Huskies, Cameron Whitehead posted a tournament-high 35 saves in net.

In the third-place game, Minnesota Duluth topped Air Force 4-1.

No. 11 UMass 2, No. 17 Cornell 2 (OT)

At the Adirondack Winter Invitational from Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., UMass and Cornell played to a 2-all tie.

Ryan Lautenbach had a goal and an assist for the Minutemen, while Michael Cameron also scored and Cole Brady made 24 saves.

Hoyt Stanley, with his first NCAA goal, and Dalton Bancroft scored for Cornell, Ryan Walsh assisted on both, and Ian Shane finished with 23 stops in goal.

Cornell then scored twice in the shootout to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

No. 13 Arizona State 5, Clarkson 2

Down 2-0 early in the second period, Arizona State roared back with five unanswered goals to beat Clarkson 5-2 at the Adirondack Winter Invitational from Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Kyle Smolen netted two goals for the Sun Devils, while Tyler Gratton and Charlie Schoen each posted a goal and an assist. Jackson Niedermayer also scored and TJ Semptimphelter made 20 saves in goal.

Jesse Tucker and Ellis Rockwood scored for Clarkson, Cody Monds assisted on both, and goalie Austin Roden turned aside 21 shots.

No. 8 Maine 5, No. 18 RIT 2

Maine topped RIT 5-2 in the Ledyard Classic on Friday at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

The Black Bears will now face the host school Dartmouth in tomorrow’s 7:30 p.m. championship game.

Brandon Chabrier got Maine on the board 3:06 into the contest. RIT responded 90 seconds into the second period on a Carter Wilkie goal before Maine erupted for three goals in less than four minutes. Bradly Nadeau put the Black Bears back up before Harrison Scott and Félix Trudeau scored 21 seconds apart for a three-goal cushion.

worth seeing this one again 👀🎯 https://t.co/rlsuUdOLMj pic.twitter.com/WuKr5i0GBt — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) December 30, 2023

RIT pulled one back on the power play from Matthew Wilde before the second intermission but Bradly Nadeau’s empty-net goal in the final minute sealed the game for Maine.

Donavan Villeneuve-Houle recorded three points on three assists for Maine.

In goal, Victor Ostman made 14 saves for Maine in getting the win, while Tommy Scarfone stopped 33 for the Tigers.

The Black Bears have reached 11 wins in the opening 15 games of the season for the first time since 2003-04.

Dartmouth 4, Lake Superior State 0

Cooper Black stopped all 21 shots fired his way as Dartmouth blanked Lake Superior State 4-0 at the Ledyard Classic on Friday at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Cooper Flinton, Joey Musa, Ryan Sorkin and Steven Townley netted the Big Green Goals and CJ Foley contributed two assists.

For the Lakers, Ethan Langenegger made 27 saves.