SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 10 Providence blanks Brown for Mayor’s Cup, No. 3 Quinnipiac downs Holy Cross, No. 8 Maine takes home Ledyard Classic title with victory over Dartmouth, No. 13 Arizona State crowned Adirondack Winter Invite champs with shootout win over No. 17 Cornell

In the annual Mayor’s Cup battle, No. 10 Providence took home the trophy with a 3-0 win over Brown at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I.

After scoreless first and second periods, the Friars used three goals in the third period from Chase Yoder, Taige Harding and Craig Needham to gain the win.

Never hurts to put it on net. Harding gets his second of the season to extend the lead to 2-0! Austen May earns the lone assist on the play.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/3LmImMnfqJ — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 31, 2023

Austen May collected two assists and Philip Svedebäck made 15 saves for the shutout between the pipes.

For the Bears, Lawton Zacher finished with 35 saves.

No. 3 Quinnipiac 5, Holy Cross 2

A strong third period again powered Quinnipiac as the Bobcats took a 2-2 tie and turned it into a 5-2 victory in the final 20 minutes, knocking off Holy Cross in the final game of 2023 at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday night in Hamden, Conn.

Andon Cerbone and Mason Marcellus combined twice on cross-ice passes, starting the scoring and providing the game winner as both recorded multi-point nights.

Charles Alexis Legault scored the go-ahead goal in the second for Quinnipiac. After Cerbone’s go-ahead goal in the final frame, Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin provided insurance with a goal and assist apiece in the final two scoring instances.

The 20-27 connection worked twice as nice tonight 🤩#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/6uRllVgGoD — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) December 31, 2023

In goal, Vinny Duplessis made 16 stops for QU.

Holy Cross got a goal and an assist from Liam McLinskey with Jake Higgins also finding the back of the net.

Thomas Gale and Jason Grande combined on a 25-save effort in the Crusaders net.

No. 8 Maine 5, Dartmouth 1

Maine defeated Dartmouth 5-1 to claim the 2023 Ledyard Classic championship on Saturday night at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

After a scoreless first period, the Black Bears broke the game open with three goals in the second period. Harrison Scott potted his second of the weekend 92 seconds into the middle frame before Reid Pabich and Sully Scholle scored 36 seconds apart to end the period with a bang.

a BIG save and then a BIG block 💻: https://t.co/3hyglntP14 pic.twitter.com/Bfv3VUr6nB — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) December 31, 2023

Scholle’s second of the game came off a stretch pass from Brandon Chabrier 90 seconds into the third period. Dartmouth found the back of the net with under six minutes to play on a goal from Cooper Flinton, but Lynden Breen responded in kind for the 5-1 final.

Victor Ostman made 22 saves in goal for Maine, while Cooper Black stopped 26 for the Big Green.

No. 18 RIT 4, Lake Superior State 2

In the third-place game of the Ledyard Classic, RIT doubled up Lake Superior State 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Cody Laskosky, Tyler Mahan, Matthew Wilde and Tyler Fukakusa accounted for the Tigers goals, while Tommy Scarfone totaled 25 saves to preserve the victory.

Dawson Tritt and Sasha Teleguine tallied LSSU’s goals and goaltenders William Hakansson and Ethan Langenegger made 22 saves.

No. 13 Arizona State 3, No. 17 Cornell 2 (shootout)

Kyle Smolen netted the only goal of the shootout to give the Sun Devils the championship at the Adirondack Winter Invitational over Cornell at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

For the second straight night, the Sun Devils came back after being down 2-0 in the middle frame. Jackson Niedermayer and Matthew Kopperud combined for ASU’s two goals with Tim Lovell assisting on both.

The championship tilt is officially recorded as a 2-2 tie in the NCAA records and is the second championship win in Sun Devils program history. ASU won the inaugural Ice Vegas Invitational during the 2017-18 season with a 3-2 win over Michigan Tech.

Arizona State goalie TJ Semptimphelter made 25 saves for the win.

George Fegaras and Gabriel Seger scored Cornell’s goals and Ian Shane turned aside 18 shots in goal.

Clarkson 5, No. 11 UMass 4 (OT)

In the third-place game of the Adirondack Winter Invitational at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., Clarkson upset UMass 5-4 as Ryan Taylor scored the winner 2:21 into extra time.

🚨R.TAYLOR🚨 Ryan Taylor gets his second of the game and wins it in overtime! #letsgotech#CGK 5 – 4 UMM | OT | 2:43 pic.twitter.com/ZUfCb43hfW — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) December 30, 2023

Ayton Martino and Ryan Gosselin each had a goal and an assist for Clarkson, while Anthony Romano scored twice and Ryan Richardson posted three assists to back Austin Roden’s 19 saves in goal.

For the Minutemen, Michael Cameron, Kenny Connors, Cole O’Hara and Linden Alger scored Aydar Suniev added two assists. Cole Brady collected 23 saves between the pipes.

Princeton 5, Harvard 2

In the lone conference game Saturday night, Princeton knocked off Harvard in an ECAC Hockey contest at Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.

Jack Bar and Joe Miller scored the game’s first two goals for the Crimson only to see the Tigers come back and net the next five.

Thump. Nick Carabin is all over the ice tonight. pic.twitter.com/3TIssn1dhR — Princeton Men's Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 30, 2023

Nick Carabin (goal, two assists) and Nick Seitz (three assists) each had three-point nights, while Jaxson Ezman registered two goals for Princeton. Kai Daniells added a goal and an assist in the win.

Arthur Smith made 28 saves in the win, stopping the last 21 he faced after the Crimson took the 2-0 lead.

Harvard goalie Derek Mullahy finished with 26 saves.