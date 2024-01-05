FRIDAY ROUNDUP: First college hockey weekend of 2024 has Simon Fraser tying No. 2 Boston University, No. 4 North Dakota downing Alaska, No. 5 Wisconsin edging Notre Dame, UConn tying No. 13 UMass, No. 12 Arizona State, Omaha winning at Desert Hockey Classic

Gavin McCarthy tied the game at 16:41 of the second period and then scored the lone shootout goal as No. 2 Boston University skated to a 1-1 draw with Canadian university Simon Fraser in Friday’s exhibition at Agganis Arena in Boston.

After neither team broke through in overtime, Max Lacroix turned aside all three attempts he faced before McCarthy, the third Terrier over the boards in the shootout, scored the winner.

Here's a look at Gav's shootout winner! pic.twitter.com/l1HOxX5Ml0 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 6, 2024

Lacroix finished the night with 14 saves in his first-ever appearance for the Terriers since joining the team from the NAHL’s Colorado Grit at the Christmas break.

Kolby Matthews stopped 46 shots for Simon Fraser while Walker Erickson gave SFU a 1-0 lead at 13:42 of the first period.

No. 4 North Dakota 6, Alaska 4

Riese Gaber and Owen McLaughlin each had two goals and an assist as No. 4 North Dakota defeated Alaska 6-4 Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron Berg and Louis Jamernik V also scored to back Hobie Hedquist’s 23 saves in goal in his first-ever start. Garrett Pyke chipped in two assists.

North Dakota pulled ahead with a five-goal second period.

For Alaska, Caleb McDonald went for two goals and an assist, while Payton Matsui and Chase Dafoe added single goals.

TJ Lloyd had two assists and Pierce Charleson and Lassi Lehti combined on 22 saves between the pipes for the Nanooks.

No. 5 Wisconsin 2, Notre Dame 1

Charlie Stramel’s power-play goal at 8:02 of the third period pushed Wisconsin past Notre Dame 2-1 on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

The victory moves the Badgers into first place in the Big Ten and gave them their eighth consecutive victory.

Owen Lindmark also scored for the Badgers and goalie Kyle McClellan stopped 33 shots for the win.

Hunter Strand tied the game for the Irish with a short-handed goal at 19:24 of the second period.

Ryan Bischel made 27 saves for Notre Dame.

No. 13 UMass 3, UConn 3 (UConn wins shootout)

The Minutemen and Huskies played to a 3-3 tie through 65 minutes and UConn took the shootout point for the Hockey East standings, 1-0 in four rounds, Friday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Following a scoreless first, Jack Musa put the Minutemen on the board 1:17 into the second period. UConn promptly tied things up just 43 seconds later as Jake Percival scored on a partial brekaway.

The Huskies then pulled in front 2-1 midway through the period when Joey Muldoney beat UMass netminder Cole Brady at the 11:38 mark.

WE LOVE A GOALIE CELLY‼️ Huskies win in the shootout❄️🏒🚌 pic.twitter.com/6BCRMRezRf — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 6, 2024

Kenny Connors pulled the Minutemen level with UConn at 2-2, 7:56 into the third period.

UMass then took a 3-2 lead at 13:17 with Aydar Suniev blasting a rocket through traffic for a power-play goal.

However, the Huskies responded once more with a power-play score of their own from Hudson Shandor with two minutes to play in regulation.

The shootout then went four rounds before seeing a goal with Jake Flynn pocketing the deciding tally for UConn.

Ethan Haider finished with 42 saves for UConn and Brady made 27 stops for the Minutemen.

No. 6 Denver 5, Niagara 2

Jack Devine scored a pair of goals to lead the Pioneers to a 5-2 win at Magness Arena in Denver.

Kent Anderson with the @Safeway Goal of the Game! Kicks the puck to himself, goes top-shelf!#GoPios pic.twitter.com/XZB5JJqrVC — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 6, 2024

Carter King, Rieger Lorenz and Kent Anderson also scored for Denver and Matt Davis turned aside 22 shots in goal.

For the Purple Eagles, Jonathan Ziskie and Johnny Wescoe scored and Jarrett Fiske made 28 saves in goal.

No. 7 Maine 3, Colgate 1

Three Black Bears players scored and Albin Boija made 30 saves as Maine defeated Colgate 3-1 Friday night at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Ryan with the rocket! Black Bears lead it 3-0 🐻 💻: https://t.co/xjbEvBxvZs pic.twitter.com/SZTPNQ2Gzs — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) January 6, 2024

Bradly Nadeau put Maine up 5:26 into the first period. Harrison Scott scored less than five minutes into the second period before Ryan Hopkins’ goal with a minute to play in the frame made it 3-0 at the second intermission.

Ryan McGuire scored for Colgate and Carter Gylander stopped 32 shots in net.

No. 12 Arizona State 5, Harvard 2

Kyle Smolen scored twice with an assist and Ryan O’Reilly added two goals of his own as Arizona State downed Harvard 5-2 at the Desert Hockey Classic at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Cole Gordon also scored for the Sun Devils and goaltender TJ Semptimphelter finished with 16 saves and an assist.

Ryan Fine and Michael Callow notched Harvard’s goals and Derek Mullahy made 25 saves in goal.

Omaha 4, UMass Lowell 3 (OT)

With 20 seconds left in overtime, Griffin Ludtke scored from the high slot to send the Mavericks to the Desert Hockey Classic championship game with a 4-3 win over UMass Lowell at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

New name is Griffin Wudtke because he doesn't take any L's😮‍💨#OmahaHKY | @GriffinLudtke pic.twitter.com/yG0do7hrNq — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 6, 2024

Jimmy Glynn had a goal and an assist for Omaha, while Victor Mancini and Zach Urdahl also scored.

In goal, Simon Latkoczy made 22 saves.

Nick Rhéaume, Owen Cole and Isaac Jonsson scored for the River Hawks, Ben Meehan and Filip Fornåå Svensson each posted two assists, and Luke Pavicich stopped 32 shots between the pipes.