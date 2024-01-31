D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – January 31, 2024

Moving into February and for most conferences that means three weeks left in league action with the NEHC only having two weeks before the conference tournament begins. There is still a lot at stake in battles for playoff position and home-ice advantage so wins, points and tiebreakers are all part of the equation this time of year. I am still chasing the elusive 70% success rate and last week’s picks at 10-5-0 (.667) did not move the needle very much in that direction. Overall, I am 102-49-9 (.666) which is pretty good but not playoff-caliber ready, yet. Lots to play for even in the non-conference games where the ranked are looking to pad their resumes for national tournament consideration. Here are my picks this week in the East:

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

(12) Norwich v. (4) Plattsburgh

Is this a re-match of last year’s first round NCAA tournament game or the LayerEight Championship game where each team won a one-goal game. Last time around the Cardinals got it done and do so once again in a game that means a lot for national consideration – Plattsburgh, 2-1

Buffalo State v. Morrisville

The Mustangs took a big win from Cortland last week in a mid-week game but will face a determined opponent in the Bengals this week. Fast start for the visitors helps to earn a needed SUNYAC win and points – Buffalo State, 4-2

Thursday, February 1, 2024

(15) Plymouth State v. Westfield State

The Panthers are focused and driven and will not be looking past an Owls team that can surprise any team, especially on home ice. Hard to stop Redick, Tait & Company who have the firepower to score early and often – PSU, 5-3

Worcester State v. Framingham State

The Rams came out firing on all cylinders last week in a win over Fitchburg State and look to repeat their strong play on home ice against the Lancers. This one needs some bonus hockey to decide a winner.– Framingham State, 4-3

Friday, February 2, 2024

Curry v. Salve Regina

The Colonels have been on a roll and moved from fourth to first. They like the view from the top and will need to battle a strong Seahawk team for 60 minutes or more to earn the win, points and maintain their position in the standings – Curry, 3-1

Babson v. (11) Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds enter the second to last week of the NEHC regular season battling for second place and face a Babson team looking for consistency and results to close out the regular season amongst the top four places. Home ice and goaltending of Tate Brandon aids the home team – Skidmore, 3-1

Amherst v. Bowdoin

The young Polar Bears have been maturing at a rapid rate under coach Ben Guite. The Mammoth will not be an easy out and this contest probably sees special teams’ goals as decisive even in overtime – Bowdoin, 4-3

Post v. Fredonia

The Eagles travel to face the Blue Devils and Logan Dyck & Co. are not very hospitable hosts. Weird timing for a non-conference game but important for playing winning hockey where Fredonia wants to repeat high performance against SUNYAC teams down the stretch – Fredonia, 4-3

Canton v. Anna Maria

This two-game series between current independents should be a lot of fun to watch as both teams love to play fast and hard. Nic Herringer has seen a lot of time on recent scoresheets and is a difference maker here for the Kangaroos – Canton, 4-3

(6) Geneseo v. Cortland

The Knights have often struggled in the Red Dragon barn but need the win and the points in the very tight battle at the top of the SUNYAC standings. Goals will be few and not of the pretty variety but they all count, right? – Geneseo, 3-2

Saturday, February 3, 2024

(3) Utica v. King’s

The Pioneers are extremely focused on closing out the regular season while remaining unbeaten in UCHC play. Playing on the road helps the visitors keep their focus and continue their success with a comfortable win – Utica, 5-1

Neumann v. Stevenson

The newly crowned MAC champions definitely have their sights on more in the UCHC and with Liam McCanney upfront and Ty Outen in goal the Mustangs have little trouble at home against the Black Knights – Stevenson, 5-2

(1) Hobart v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Statesmen routed Elmira twice last weekend and seem to be hitting their stride in preparation for upcoming conference playoffs that are not far down the road. No distractions and no loss of focus as the winning continues – Hobart, 4-1

St. Anselm v. St. Michael’s

Both the Hawks and the Purple Knights are looking for some consistency in their game that can lead them to a few wins in a row in advance of the NE-10 tournament. Long-time rivals that bring out the best in each other help to showcase a lot of scoring with the visitors eking it out in the third period – St. Anselm, 5-4

Endicott v. Western New England

The Gulls are in the hunt for the top seed in the CCC tournament but cannot take any team remaining lightly. The Golden Bears would love to knock off Endicott and show that anything can happen in the balance of the regular season and beyond – Endicott, 4-2

It is February and this groundhog can guarantee at least six more weeks of great action on the ice. No shadows involved nor needed – “Drop the Puck!”