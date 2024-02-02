FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Northeastern drops No. 6 Maine, Notre Dame upsets No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Minnesota tops No. 4 Wisconsin in OT, No. 1 BC downs UMass Lowell, No. 2 North Dakota bests Miami, No. 3 BU defeats No. 18 New Hampshire

Trevor Janicke and Cole Knuble posted goals three minutes apart late in the third period to lift Notre Dame to a 4-1 win over No. 8 Michigan State Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Ryan Siedem and Drew Bavaro also scored for the Irish and Justin Janicke chipped in two assists. Knuble and Trevor Janicke also had assists for multi-point games.

Isaac Howard netted the lone goal for the Spartans and Trey Augustine made 27 saves in goal.

Ryan Bischel took the win between the pipes for Notre Dame with a 30-save effort.

Northeastern 6, No. 6 Maine 3

With three players recording three points, Northeastern took a 6-3 victory over Maine at Boston’s Matthews Arena.

Vinny Borgesi, Alex Campbell and Justin Hryckowian all had a goal and two assists for the Huskies.

Jack Williams and Dylan Hryckowian each posted a goal and an assist and Hunter McDonald also scored in the win. Cam Lund added a pair of helpers for Northeastern.

Northeastern goaltender Cameron Whitehead tallied 37 saves.

For Maine, Victor Ostman made 26 saves in goal as Cole Hanson scored two goals and Josh Nadeau added a goal and an assist.

No. 1 Boston College 6, UMass Lowell 1

Boston College rolled to a 6-1 win at the Tsongas Center over UMass Lowell on Friday night in Lowell, Mass.

Cutter Gauthier scored twice to lead the Eagles, while Gabe Perreault went for a goal and two assists, Eamon Powell and Ryan Leonard a goal plus a helper, and Jack Malone chipped in a goal.

Filip Fornåå Svensson scored UMass Lowell’s only goal and Henry Welsch made 23 saves in net.

Jacob Fowler finished with 21 saves for the Eagles. Jan Korec made his collegiate debut in net after Gauthier’s second of the night gave BC a 5-1 lead. He stopped five shots in 6:45 of play.

No. 2 Boston University 6, No. 18 New Hampshire 3

Jack Hughes and Nick Zabaneh each tallied two goals to help lead Boston University to a 6-3 win at New Hampshire on Friday night at Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

Hughes added an assist to match his career high with three points. Jack Harvey assisted on both of Hughes’ goals for his first multi-point game as a Terrier while Macklin Celebrini collected a goal and an assist. Shane Lachance also lit the lamp, one of 11 different Terriers to produce a point.

Strictly 80s Joel music – Uptown Girl Strictly bar down goals – Nick Zabaneh Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/39Y7AfJKSb@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/ovRoZO2Af6 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 3, 2024

In goal for BU, Mathieu Caron turned aside 22 shots.

For the Wildcats, Robert Cronin, Kristaps Skrastins and Liam Devlin scored and Jakob Hellsten made 19 saves in goal.

No. 9 Minnesota 2. No. 4 Wisconsin 1 (OT)

Just over one minute into overtime, Brody Lamb scored for the Gophers, handing Wisconsin its first overtime loss of the season in a 2-1 final Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Oliver Moore scored for Minnesota and Owen Lindmark tallied for Wisconsin in regulation.

Justen Close made 40 saves in goal for the Gophers, while Kyle McClellan finished with 27 for the Badgers.

No. 2 North Dakota 5, Miami 4 (OT)

Jackson Blake scored 1:24 into overtime to complete a two-goal comeback and seal a 5-4 victory for North Dakota over Miami on Friday night from Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

UND trailed by a pair of goals entering the final 20 minutes for only the third time all season but third-period goals by Logan Britt and Riese Gaber brought the game level before Blake won it.

Blake and Gaber each had two assists, while Jake Livanavage scored and Jackson Kunz recorded a goal and an assist. Cameron Berg chipped in two assists and Ludvig Persson made 23 saves in goal.

For the RedHawks, Ryan Sullivan and Albin Nilsson each recorded a goal and an assist and John Waldron and Thomas Daskas also scored.

Bruno Bruveris collected 24 stops for Miami.

No. 5 Denver 3, No. 15 Western Michigan 2

Shai Buium notched a goal and an assist to guide Denver to a 3-2 win over Western Michigan Friday night at Magness Arena in Denver.

Alex Weiermair and Jared Wright also scored for the Pioneers, who got 39 saves from goalie Matt Davis.

You always remember your first. Congrats Alex! pic.twitter.com/TuNiSigG7l — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 3, 2024

Luke Grainger tallied a goal and an assist for WMU, Dylan Wendt also scored, and Cameron Rowe made 30 saves between the pipes for the Broncos.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 2, Harvard 1

Davis Pennington and Christophe Tellier scored for Quinnipiac as the Bobcats held on for a 2-1 win Friday night at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

In goal, Vinny Duplessis made 23 stops for QU.

Marek Hejduk scored for the Crimson and Aku Koskenvuo turned in a 37-save performance in goal.

No. 10 Providence 5, UConn 0

Philip Svedebäck kicked aside all 22 shots sent his way as Providence blanked UConn 5-0 Friday night from the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

Luke Krys, Riley Duran, Hudson Malinoski, Matt Hubbarde and Craig Needham all scored for the Friars. Tanner Adams picked up two assists on the night.

Hubbs' first goal as a Friar was a 🎯 Clint Levens earns his first NCAA point with the primary assist.https://t.co/kHLxxEEp5s x @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/WwcVod2bHR — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) February 3, 2024

Arsenii Sergeev made 30 saves in goal for the Huskies.

Minnesota State 4, St. Thomas 3 (OT)

In a CCHA first-place battle Friday night, Kaden Bohlsen won it for the Mavericks, scoring 3:09 into overtime for a 4-3 victory from the St. Thomas Ice Arena in St. Paul, Minn.

Sully🎙 | Bohlsen's GWG in OT vs Tommies pic.twitter.com/qTa57zE0Kr — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) February 3, 2024

Bohlsen added an assist for a two-point game, while Josh Groll went for a goal and an assist and Connor Gregga and Brett Moravac also scored.

Alex Tracy made 22 saves in goal for the Mavericks.

Cooper Gay, Mack Byers and Liam Malmquist scored for the Tommies, Ryan O’Neill added two assists, and Aaron Trotter made 35 saves between the pipes.