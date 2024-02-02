NCAA D-III West Weekend Hockey Picks

Forget about March for a moment. February is roaring in like a lion as we have two premier matchups on tap out west in NCAA Division III hockey.

In the MIAC, St. Scholastica battles Bethel while Adrian takes on St. Norbert in a rivalry series in the NCHA. In both matchups, a lot is riding on them from a conference standpoint as first place is on the line.

Check out the picks for those games and more.

Friday and Saturday

No. 10 St. Scholastica (14-4-1, 7-2-1) vs. Bethel (13-5-3, 7-3-2)

For the first weekend of February, it doesn’t get much better than a matchup featuring the top two teams in the MIAC.

The Royals are currently atop the standings, holding a two-point lead on the Saints, and we could see a lot of offense in this one. Bethel has scored 61 goals this season while the Saints lead the league in goals scored (74). Carsen Richels of St. Scholastica has tallied 12 goals on the year while Tyler Kostelecky is right behind him with 10 goals. It’s safe to say the goaltenders are going to be busy. This might come down to which team has the puck last on both nights.

St. Scholastica, 5-4; Bethel, 6-5

Augsburg (10-8-1, 7-3) at Concordia (10-7-2, 5-4-1)

The Auggies have won three of four and are very much alive and well in the hunt for a MIAC championship, sitting in third place but only three points out of first. The Cobbers are fourth and five points out of the third spot.

To say the least, it’s a big weekend for both teams. Concordia features three players with eight or more goals in Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe (10), Hunter Olson (8) and Mason Plante (8). But they’ll be tasked with facing a top netminder in Samuel Vyletelka. who has stopped 92.4 percent of the shots he’s faced.

Concordia, 4-3; Augsburg, 3-2

Saturday

Saint Mary’s (7-11-2, 5-5-1) at Saint John’s (8-10-4)

These two teams played Thursday and the Cardinals prevailed 5-3 despite being outshot 44-24.

The difference was special teams as the Johnnies came up short on all four of its opportunities. The Cardinals had a big second period against the Johnnies, scoring three times, and avoiding that will be key for Saint John’s as it aims to bounce back. Home ice could make a difference here as the Cardinals are just 1-9 on the road.

Saint John’s, 3-2

NCHA

Friday and Saturday

No. 2 Adrian (16-4-1, 13-1) at St. Norbert (15-5, 12-2)

This is one of the best rivalries in hockey, and as usual, the stakes are high. Adrian sits atop the standings with 38 points while St. Norbert is third with 33. It should be fun to watch. Of the top 10 goal scorers in the conference, five are from either Adrian or St. Norbert. Liam Fraser and Adam Stacho lead the way with 12 goals apiece for the Green Knights. Zachary Heintz headlines the Bulldogs’ offense with 11 goals. Adrian has won seven in a row. St. Norbert has won its last five.

Adrian, 5-4; St. Norbert, 4-3

MSOE (11-8-2, 5-8-1) at Aurora (11-9-1, 10-4)

The Spartans have already clinched a playoff berth for the NCHA tournament but are hoping to get a home series as well. MSOE is still in the hunt for a conference tournament berth and can take a big step forward in that regard with a big weekend against Aurora, which has two of the top goal scorers in the league in Jackson Kirk (11) and Chase Broda (10).

Aurora, 4-2; MSOE, 3-2

Lawrence (6-14-1, 4-9-1) at No. 9 Trine (17-4, 12-2)

Trine has won three in a row and wants to make sure it takes care of business here before closing out the regular season against Adrian next week. Lawrence is fighting for a playoff spot. The Thunder have the advantage on paper in this series, having scored 84 goals compared to just 58 by the Vikings. Look for a Trine sweep to set the stage for next week.

Trine, 5-2 and 4-2

WIAC

Friday and Saturday

UW-River Falls (12-8-1, 4-6-1) at No. 14 UW-Eau Claire (14-6-1, 8-3)

The Falcons and Blugolds are two of the better defensive teams in the WIAC and don’t be surprised the action on that end of the ice decide things here. Dean Buchholz and Dysen Skinner have both played quality minutes and both have save percentages better than 91 percent. UW-Eau Claire has Max Gutjahr in goal. He’s helped the Blugolds rattle off five consecutive wins, with the team recording three shutouts and allowing only three goals in that stretch.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-1 and 2-0

UW-Stout (8-11-2, 6-5) )at UW-Superior (10-10-1, 5-5-1)

It didn’t go well for the Blue Devils the last time they faced the Yellowjackets as they lost 4-1.

But with three wins in its last four games, UW-Stout has some confidence, especially after splitting with UW-Stevens Point last week. UW-Superior isn’t having as much lately and is winless in its last five games. It hasn’t scored more than a goal in any of those games. But you have to think UW-Superior gets at least one at home this weekend.

UW-Stout, 3-1; UW-Superior, 3-2

No. 8 UW-Stevens Point at Northland (1-20, 0-11)

One of the near wins Northland had this season was against UW-Stevens Point. The Lumberjacks lost that game 4-3 on Nov. 18 and are stuck in the grip of a 20-game losing streak.

The Pointers have dropped two of three but are still the team to beat in the WIAC. Their offense is as balanced as any in the league and it will be tough for Northland to slow this team down. UW-Stevens Point has scored 75 goals. The Lumberjacks have given up 102.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-2 and 6-1