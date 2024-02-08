Eleven college hockey netminders, including 2023 winner Phillips, named semifinalists for 2024 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced this year’s semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

Eleven goalies from four Division I conferences have advanced from a watch list of 28 netminders.

It is an experienced dozen, with nine of the 11 either juniors, seniors or graduate students.

Three are repeat semifinalists and one, Clarkson’s Michelle Pasiechnyk, is a semifinalist for the third straight season. Last year’s winner, Gwyneth Phillips of Northeastern, is one of the repeat semifinalists.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country.

Three finalists will be announced during conference championships and the winner will be announced during the NCAA Frozen Four in Durham, N.H.

2024 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Semifinalists

Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern, GR #

Megan Warrener, UConn, JR

Sanni Ahola, St. Cloud State, SR

Logan Angers, Quinnipiac, GR

Eve Gascon, Minnesota Duluth, FR

Tindra Holm, Long Island, JR #

Raygan Kirk, Ohio State, SR

Hailey MacLeod, Minnesota Duluth, SO

Hannah Murphy, Colgate, JR

Kayle Osborne, Colgate, SR

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson, SR *#

#2023 semifinalist; *2022 semifinalist