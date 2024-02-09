FRIDAY ROUNDUP: St. Lawrence upsets No. 5 Quinnipiac, No. 1 Boston College routs No. 17 New Hampshire, No. 3 Boston University downs Merrimack, No. 7 Maine edges No. 10 Providence, No. 4 Wisconsin doubles up Notre Dame

Philippe Chapleau scored twice and Josh Boyer once and Ben Kraws stopped 41 shots as St. Lawrence downed No. 5 Quinnipiac 3-1 on Friday night in front of a raucous Appleton Arena crowd in Canton, N.Y.

St. Lawrence defeated Quinnipiac for the first time since the 2020-21 season when the Saints claimed the ECAC Hockey championship in Hamden, Conn. It was also the Saints’ first home win over the Bobcats since the 2016-17 season.

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 Your Skating Saints with a MASSIVE 3-1 win over Quinnipiac! #herewegoSAINTS pic.twitter.com/61b9ILTPSR — St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey (@SkatingSaints) February 10, 2024

Travis Treloar scored for the Bobcats.

Matej Marinov finished with 22 saves for Quinnipiac.

No. 1 Boston College 6, No. 17 New Hampshire 1

Boston College scored three early goals en route to a 6-1 win over New Hampshire at Kelley Rink on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Cutter Gauthier, who totaled three points in the victory, opened the scoring 1:07 into the game. BC went on to score three times over a span of 3:28. Jack Malone scored his first of two goals in the opening stanza and Ryan Leonard also lit the lamp.

Smitty finds the net with an absolute ROCKET 🚀 💻 https://t.co/5s2DsDrJfa pic.twitter.com/FLHEz0MBmo — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 10, 2024

Will Smith scored BC’s third power-play goal of the night midway through the second.

UNH got on the board in the third with a goal by Harrison Blaisdell, but the Eagles answered 61 seconds later with Malone’s second of the night to return the BC lead to four goals.

Oskar Jellvik picked up three assists on the night for the Eagles.

Jacob Fowler made 30 saves in the win, while Jakob Hellsten stopped 21 shots for the Wildcats.

No. 3 Boston University 7, Merrimack 1

Jack Harvey scored the first two goals of his Terrier career just 27 seconds apart as part of a five-goal second period to help lead Boston University to a 6-1 victory over Merrimack on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

BU never trailed as five different Terriers lit the lamp. Macklin Celebrini, Jeremy Wilmer, Quinn Hutson, Dylan Peterson and Case McCarthy all found the back of the net.

Harvey and Wilmer combined to score three times in a span of 1:24 to close out the second stanza and give the Terriers a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Wilmer, Celebrini and McCarthy all added an assist to complete two-point nights while Jack Hughes and Lane Hutson each collected two assists apiece.

Mathieu Caron made 15 saves in 48:48 of work before giving way to freshman Max Lacroix, who stopped all six shots he faced in his collegiate debut.

Mark Hillier scored for the Warriors and Zachary Borgiel finished with 35 saves in goal.

No. 7 Maine 2, No. 10 Providence 1

Josh Nadeau and Anthony Calafiore each scored a goal and Albin Boija made 27 saves as Maine knocked off Providence 2-1 on Friday night from Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Luke Krys scored for the Friars and Philip Svedebäck made 21 saves between the pipes.

No. 4 Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Four unanswered goals in the final 21 minutes of play helped Wisconsin take down Notre Dame 4-2 on Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand and Tyler Carpenter scored twice in the first period before Wisconsin tallied two in the final minute of the second from Christian Fitzgerald and David Silye.

SILYE (@Dsilye21 ) HAS US HOOTIN' AND HOLLERIN'! 🗣️ 🍎: Anthony Kehrer & Cruz Lucius pic.twitter.com/0K9DQjaBRx — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 10, 2024

Just over one minute into the third period, David Silye scored his second goal of the evening to give the Badgers the lead. Carson Bantle then tallied an empty-net goal with two minutes remaining in the contest to seal the conference victory for the Badgers.

Wisconsin goalie McClellan finished with 21 saves, while Ryan Bischel collected 34 stops for the Irish.

No. 9 Michigan State 5, No. 11 Michigan 1

A four-goal third period for Michigan State spelled a second road victory at Michigan this season, as the Spartans skated away with a 5-1 win on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Maxim Štrbák had a goal and an assist and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

Michigan got on the board with a Gavin Brindley goal at 10:40 of the second period, but Tanner Kelly countered with the equalizer just 25 seconds later.

Russ gives the Spartans a 2-1 lead – his ninth of the season. Apples to Dorwart and Levshunov, pic.twitter.com/L1heH2ZtCy — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) February 10, 2024

MSU came out and put four goals on the board in the third period to put the game away. Daniel Russell broke the tie at 4:46, finishing off the first of Isaac Howard’s two primary assists on the night. Howard then set up Štrbák at 8:13 for a 3-1 Spartan lead.

The Spartans iced the game with a pair of empty-net goals at 17:18 (Red Savage) and 17:43 (Jeremy Davidson) to ice the victory.

Jake Barczewski made 25 saves for the Wolverines.

The teams complete their four-game season series on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., facing off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the annual “Duel in the D” matchup.

No. 8 Minnesota 3, Penn State 0

Rhett Pitlick scored on Minnesota’s first two shots of the game and goaltender Justen Close stopped all 36 shots he faced, leading the Gophers to a 3-0 shutout over Penn State in front of a sellout crowd of 10,750 Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

The crowd was the largest attendance for a regular-season game in 3M Arena at Mariucci history.

Connor Kurth added a goal early in the third period for Minnesota.

For the Nittany Lions, Liam Souliere made 24 stops in goal.

RIT 7, Mercyhurst 6 (OT)

Simon Isabelle scored the game-winning goal with 12.7 seconds left in overtime to lead the Tigers to a 7-6 comeback victory at Mercyhurst Friday from the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa.

Trailing 5-3 with under five minutes left in the second period and later, 6-4 with 12:25 left in the third, RIT finished the game with three unanswered goals, including the game-tying goal by Aiden Hansen-Bukata with 36.2 seconds left in regulation.

RIT GOAL – ISABELLE WITH OT GWG AND THE TIGERS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK #RoarTech#RIT 7-6 MER | 00:12 | 3RD — RIT Men's Hockey (@RITMHKY) February 10, 2024

Gianfranco Cassaro had a goal and two helpers for RIT, while Cody Laskosky and Gustav Blom and Isabelle all picked up a goal and an assist.

Philippe Jacques and Christian Catalano also scored in the win, while goaltender Tommy Scarfone finished with 23 saves.

For the Lakers, Garrett Dahm and Will Margel posted a goal and two assists apiece and Adrien Bisson, Boris Skalos, Duston Geregach and Barrett Brooks also scored.

In goal, Simon Bucheler turned aside 40 shots for Mercyhurst.