FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Ohio State downs No. 4 Wisconsin in OT, No. 15 Colorado College beats No. 2 North Dakota, No. 19 New Hampshire upsets No. 7 Maine, Notre Dame routs No. 8 Minnesota, top-ranked Boston College drops No. 11 UMass

No. 15 Colorado College displayed its offense Friday night, defeating No. 2 North Dakota 7-1 at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Zaccharya Wisdom scored four goals and added an assist for the Tigers, while Klavs Veinbergs had a goal and two assists and Gleb Veremyev went for a goal with an assist.

Tyler Coffey also scored, Ryan Beck chipped in four assists, and Kaidan Mbereko made 23 saves in goal.

Riese Gaber tallied the Fighting Hawks’ goal and goalies Hobie Hedquist and Ludvig Persson combined to make 24 saves.

Ohio State 3, No. 4 Wisconsin 2 (OT)

Ohio State’s Stephen Halliday tied the game 2-2 at 18:21 of the third period and then Davis Burnside won it at 4:38 of overtime as the Buckeyes knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin Friday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Michael Gildon scored Ohio State’s other goal, while Halliday added an assist for a two-point game and Scooter Brickey posted a pair of helpers to back Logan Terness’ 28 saves in goal.

For Wisconsin, Jack Horbach and Ben Dexheimer scored and Kyle McClellan finished with 20 stops between the pipes.

No. 19 New Hampshire 6, No. 7 Maine 2

Liam Devlin’s hat trick led New Hampshire to a 6-2 win over Maine Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

Ryan Conmy added a goal and an assist and Jakob Hellsten made 18 saves for the win in goal.

Stiven Sardarian and Harrison Blaisdell also scored and Alex Gagne added two assists for the Wildcats.

Cole Hanson and Anthony Calafiore netted Maine’s goals, Ben Poisson assisted on both, and Albin Boija made 20 saves in the Black Bears crease.

Notre Dame 6, No. 8 Minnesota 1

Danny Nelson scored once and added two assists and Cole Knuble potted a pair of goals as Notre Dame downed Minnesota 6-1 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., Friday night.

Carter Slaggert went for a goal and an assist and Paul Fischer tacked on two assists to back goaltender Ryan Bischel’s 31 saves.

END 2 | @CarterSlaggert puts on the pressure and @_dannynelson capitalizes! Irish lead 5-1 heading into the third.#GoIrish

Landon Slaggert and Drew Bavaro also scored for the Irish.

Aaron Huglen scored for the Gophers and Justen Close and Nathan Airey combined on a 22-save effort between the pipes.

No. 1 Boston College 5, No. 11 UMass 1

Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Leonard each scored a pair of goals in a 5-1 win for Boston College over UMass at the Mullins Center on Friday night in Amherst, Mass.

The Smith-Perreault-Leonard line forces the turnover and the freshman trio creates the goal in transition for the hometown kid.

Andre Gasseau added an empty-netter in the final minute for the Eagles and goalie Jacob Fowler posted 25 saves in the win.

Lucas Mercuri scored the UMass goal and netminder Michael Hrabal made 20 saves for the Minutemen.

No. 10 Providence 2, No. 3 Boston University 2 (Providence wins shootout)

Nick Zabaneh and Sam Stevens scored for Boston University and Tanner Adams and Chase Yoder scored for Providence as the two teams skated to a 2-2 tie Friday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

Providence won the shootout against BU and gained the extra point in the Hockey East standings.

The shootout winner from Huddy!

BU goalie Mathieu Caron made 35 saves, while Philip Svedebäck stopped 27 for the Friars.

No. 5 Denver 5, Minnesota Duluth 4 (OT)

Aidan Thompson was the overtime hero, scoring his second goal of the game at 1:46 of extra time and lifting Denver past Minnesota Duluth 5-4 from Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn.

The Bulldogs had scored two late goals 34 seconds apart from Aaron Pionk (17:41) and Luke Loheit (18:15) to force overtime.

McKade Webster and Tristan Broz had a goal and an assist each for the Pioneers, while Carter King also scored and Matt Davis stopped 32 shots in goal. Miko Matikka rank up a pair of assists for DU.

Loheit had an assist for a multi-point game for UMD, while Quinn Olson and Aiden Dubinsky also scored.

Minnesota Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal finished with 35 saves.

No. 9 Quinnipiac 6, Union 2

Jacob Quillan, Christophe Fillion and Charles-Alexis Legault each had a goal and an assist as Quinnipiac downed Union 6-2 at the M&T Bank Center in Hamden, Conn.

Travis Treloar, Iivari Räsänen and Andon Cerbone added goals for the Bobcats and Alex Power and Cooper Moore contributed two assists each.

Between the pipes for Quinnipiac, Vinny Duplessis made 20 saves before giving way to Noah Altman, who made two saves in the final 3:33.

Nate Hanley and John Prokop scored for Union and Kyle Chauvette made 36 saves in goal.