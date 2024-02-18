Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 16-18

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of Feb. 12 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 16-18.

No. 1 Boston College (23-5-1)

02/12/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 5 vs Harvard 0 (Beanpot third place)

02/16/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 5 at No. 11 Massachusetts 1

02/18/2024 – No. 11 Massachusetts 4 at No. 1 Boston College 6

No. 2 North Dakota (20-8-2)

02/16/2024 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 15 Colorado College 7

02/17/2024 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at No. 15 Colorado College 6

No. 3 Boston University (20-8-2)

02/12/2024 – RV Northeastern 4 vs No. 3 Boston University 3 (OT, Beanpot championship)

02/16/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 2 at No. 10 Providence 2 (OT)

02/17/2024 – No. 10 Providence 2 at No. 3 Boston University 5

No. 4 Wisconsin (22-8-2)

02/16/2024 – No. 4 Wisconsin 2 at Ohio State 3 (OT)

02/17/2024 – No. 4 Wisconsin 1 at Ohio State 3

No. 5 Denver (20-8-2)

02/16/2024 – No. 5 Denver 5 at Minnesota Duluth 4 (OT)

02/17/2024 – No. 5 Denver 5 at Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 6 Michigan State (20-7-3)

Did not play.

No. 7 Maine (18-8-2)

02/16/2024 – No. 7 Maine 2 at No. 19 New Hampshire 6

02/17/2024 – No. 7 Maine 2 at No. 19 New Hampshire 5

No. 8 Minnesota (19-8-5)

02/16/2024 – No. 8 Minnesota 1 at RV Notre Dame 6

02/17/2024 – No. 8 Minnesota 3 at RV Notre Dame 2 (OT)

No. 9 Quinnipiac (22-7-2)

02/16/2024 – Union 2 at No. 9 Quinnipiac 6

02/17/2024 – Rensselaer 2 at No. 9 Quinnipiac 7

No. 10 Providence (16-10-3)

02/16/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 2 at No. 10 Providence 2 (OT)

02/17/2024 – No. 10 Providence 2 at No. 3 Boston University 5

No. 11 Massachusetts (16-9-3)

02/16/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 5 at No. 11 Massachusetts 1

02/18/2024 – No. 11 Massachusetts 4 at No. 1 Boston College 6

No. 12 Cornell (16-4-5)

02/16/2024 – Brown 0 at No. 12 Cornell 3

02/17/2024 – Yale 1 at No. 12 Cornell 1 (OT)

No. 13 Western Michigan (17-10-1)

Did not play.

No. 14 Michigan (15-12-3)

02/16/2024 – No. 14 Michigan 5 at RV Penn State 3

02/17/2024 – No. 14 Michigan 2 at RV Penn State 4

No. 15 Colorado College (18-9-1)

02/16/2024 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 15 Colorado College 7

02/17/2024 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at No. 15 Colorado College 6

No. 16 St. Cloud State (14-9-5)

Did not play.

No. 17 Arizona State (20-6-6)

Did not play.

No. 18 Omaha (15-10-3)

Did not play.

No. 19 New Hampshire (16-11-1)

02/16/2024 – No. 7 Maine 2 at No. 19 New Hampshire 6

02/17/2024 – No. 7 Maine 2 at No. 19 New Hampshire 5

No. 20 RIT (20-10-2)

02/16/2024 – Air Force 3 at No. 20 RIT 7

02/17/2024 – Air Force 3 at No. 20 RIT 2

RV = Receiving votes