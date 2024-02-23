FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 19 Omaha shuts out No. 10 Colorado College, Ohio State takes down No. 4 Michigan State, Clarkson downs No. 11 Cornell in OT, Miami ties No. 3 Denver, Quinnipiac wins fourth straight Cleary Cup

Omaha scored once in the first period and two in the third period as the 19th-ranked Mavericks skated to a 3-0 shutout over No. 10 Colorado College Friday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Simon Latkoczy pitched the 24-save shutout for the Mavericks.

Jack Randl had a goal and an assist, while Ty Mueller and Nolan Sullivan also found the back of the net.

Kaidan Mbereko finished with 17 saves for the Tigers.

SCOREBOARD | POLL | PAIRWISE

Ohio State 6, No. 4 Michigan State 2

Sam Deckhut scored twice to lead Ohio State past Michigan State 6-2 Friday night at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Logan Terness made 34 saves for the win in the Buckeyes cage.

Sam Deckhut with goal two of the night … the first two of his Buckeye career. pic.twitter.com/iaVYR5st39 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 24, 2024

Cam Thiesing, Scooter Brickey, Michael Gildon and Davis Burnside also scored and Theo Wallberg and Stephen Halliday chipped in two assists apiece.

For the Spartans, Gavin O’Connell scored both goals and Trey Augustine stopped 27 shots in goal.

Clarkson 4, No. 11 Cornell 3 (OT)

Mathieu Gosselin scored the game-tying goal at 19:34 of the third period and then won it for Clarkson 4:02 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 win over Cornell Friday night at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

🚨GOSSELIN🚨 Back to Back goals for Mathieu Gosselin to give the Golden Knights the win here tonight at Cheel Arena! #letsgotech pic.twitter.com/4BRyTrCfcw — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) February 24, 2024

Ayrton Martino had a goal and an assist for Clarkson, Ryan Taylor also scored, and Ryan Richardson posted two assists.

Dalton Bancroft netted two goals for Cornell, while Kyle Penney also scored and Gabriel Seger tacked on two assists.

Austin Roden made 19 saves in goal for Clarkson, while Ian Shane turned aside 21 for the Big Red.

No. 1 Boston College 7, Vermont 1

Boston College picked up a 7-1 win over Vermont at Kelley Rink on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Cutter Gauthier scored two goals and Jacob Bengtsson and Gabe Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Eagles.

Aidan Hreschuk, Lukas Gustafsson and Andre Gasseau also scored for BC.

Mario Gasparini potted the lone Vermont goal.

Jacob Fowler made 18 saves for the Eagles and was pulled with a six-goal lead 9:25 into the third period. Jan Korec stopped all three shots he faced in relief. For the Catamounts, Gabe Carriere made 27 saves and Axel Mangbo made eight in the final 10:35.

No. 2 Boston University 6, UConn 1

Macklin Celebrini recorded two goals and two assists to help lead Boston University to a 6-1 win over UConn on Friday night at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

Five different Terriers scored a goal on Friday, with Jack Harvey, Quinn Hutson, Jack Hughes and Jeremy Wilmer also lighting the lamp. Harvey, Hughes and Hutson all added an assist to finish with two points apiece while Lane Hutson collected two assists.

We're 2-for-2 on the power play tonight thanks to Quinn's 12th of the season! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/CPCyzbywMT @hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/Pa0v4tBPhR — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 24, 2024

Mathieu Caron made 26 saves between the pipes.

With tonight’s victory, BU coach Jay Pandolfo is the fastest active head coach to win 50 games at his current school.

For the Huskies, Samu Salminen scored and goalie Arsenii Sergeev finished with 25 stops.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 5, Brown 2

Quinnipiac topped Brown 5-2 Friday night from the Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I., and in doing so, made ECAC Hockey history as the first team to win four straight Cleary Cup regular-season championships.

Charles-Alexis Legault notched a goal and an assist for the Bobcats, while Mason Marcellus and Jacob Quillan each rang up two assists.

Travis Treloar, Andon Cerbone, Zach Tupker and Anthony Cipollone added goals for the Bobcats.

Vinny Duplessis made 23 saves in goal for QU.

Tyler Kopff collected a goal and an assist for the Bears, Ryan St. Louis added a goal, and Lawton Zacher and Tyler Shea combined on a 31-save effort in the Brown net. Zacher started and was pulled after Quinnipiac scored four in the first period.

Miami 3, No. 3 Denver 3 (Denver wins shootout)

Miami’s Raimonds Vitolins scored at 12:14 of the third period to bring the RedHawks to within 3-2 and then Matthew Barbolini scored his second goal of the game at 17:03 to tie the game at 3-all.

After nothing was solved in overtime, the Pioneers won the shootout for the extra point in the NCHC standings.

Zeev Buium is mesmerizing & Jared Wright finishes.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/4mR62pfxkf — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 24, 2024

Vitolins had an assist for a two-point game and Justin Waldron compiled two assists for Miami.

Jared Wright popped two goals for the Pioneers, while Sam Harris scored the other.

In goal, Bruno Bruveris made 33 saves for the RedHawks and Matt Davis stopped 23 for DU.

No. 4 North Dakota 6, Minnesota Duluth 0

Jackson Blake went off for a goal and four assists and Ludvig Persson stopped all 17 shots he faced as North Dakota blanked Minnesota Duluth 6-0 Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron Berg kicked in two goals and an assist, Riese Gaber added a goal and an assist, and Jayden Perron and Owen McLaughlin also scored in the win. Jake Livanavage chipped in two assists.

Bulldogs goaltender Zach Stejskal finished with 23 saves.

No. 6 Wisconsin 6, Penn State 0

Cruz Lucius tallied two goals and an assist, Mathieu De St. Phalle scored two goals of his own, and Kyle McClellan made 27 saves for his NCAA-leading seventh shutout as Wisconsin blanked Penn State 6-0 Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

It's De St. Phalle's (@mattydsp28) world, we're just living in it 😌 🍎: Dan Laatsch & David Silye pic.twitter.com/V432QEOSLN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 24, 2024

William Whitelaw and Carson Bantle also scored for the Badgers. David Silye garnered three assists and Ben Dexheimer two helpers to boot.

Liam Souliere made 24 saves for the Nittany Lions before Noah Grannan played the final 4:07 and stopped the only shot he faced.