Robert Morris seeking to build new $28 million on-campus arena for Colonials men’s, women’s college hockey teams

Robert Morris is looking to build a new $28 million on-campus arena and is seeking $10 million from the state to help fund the project, according to TribLive.com.

The new rink, which would boast seating for 2,500 spectators, would house both the Colonials’ men’s and women’s hockey programs. According to a grant application submitted by RMU to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the new building would hold twice as many spectators as the current RMU Island Sports Center in nearby Neville Island.

In response to an inquiry about the application from TribLive.com, the university released a statement from RMU VP and Director of Athletics Chris King, confirming that the school is “actively exploring” the arena project.

“This strategic initiative represents a blending of our pursuit of competitive excellence with our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of the greater community,” the statement reads. “The new arena would serve as a vital source of revenue, crucial for the long-term sustainability of our Division I ice hockey programs, whose resurgence has been fueled by fundraising support. “

Another segment reads that “it would significantly expand local access to top-tier ice facilities for youth and women’s hockey programs in our region in combination with our existing facilities at the RMU Island Sports Center.”

If approved, the new arena would be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season.