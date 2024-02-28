Wisconsin’s Kohl Center set to reduce on-ice dimensions to NHL-sized 200 feet long by 85 feet wide for 2024-25 college hockey season

The Wisconsin State Building Commission has officially approved the reduction of the size of the Kohl Center ice sheet that will get underway this spring and be ready for the 2024-25 season.

The original Olympic-sized rink was designed to be 200 feet long by 97 feet wide and will now undergo construction and be reduced to NHL dimensions of 200-by-85 feet.

“The Kohl Center is moving into a new era as to what’s available here,” Badgers coach Mike Hastings said in a news release. “Our young men come to the University of Wisconsin to get a degree and progress themselves as people and this this is an unbelievable opportunity for us to continue to evolve. With our nutrition center, a new academic center and weight room, and now an NHL-sized ice sheet, this adds another layer to help them prepare for life and for one of their goals of playing professionally and in the NHL.”

The Kohl Center is currently one of just five NCAA Division I men’s hockey home arenas with rink sizes larger than 200-by-92 feet.

The change in the width of the rink will also present exciting new premium seating opportunities in the 100 level for men’s hockey located on the glass. Details on those changes are still being designed.