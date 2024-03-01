WCHA unveils three all-league teams, one all-rookie squad for 2023-24 college hockey season

The WCHA has recognized its 25 student-athletes on the 2023-24 all-WCHA teams and all-rookie team.

First Team All-WCHA

Hannah Bilka, F, Grad., Ohio State

Casey O’Brien, F, Sr., Wisconsin

Kirsten Simms, F, So., Wisconsin

Cayla Barnes, D, Grad., Ohio State

Caroline Harvey, D, So., Wisconsin

Sanni Ahola, G, Sr., St. Cloud State

Second Team All-WCHA

Britta Curl, F, Grad., Wisconsin

Lacey Eden, F, R-Jr., Wisconsin

Abbey Murphy, F, R-Jr., Minnesota

Hadley Hartmetz, D, Grad., Ohio State

Nelli Laitinen, D, So., Minnesota

Hailey MacLeod, G, So., Minnesota Duluth

Third Team All-WCHA*

Jennifer Gardiner, F, Grad., Ohio State

Emma Gentry, F, Sr., St. Cloud State

Joy Dunne, F, Fr., Ohio State

Laila Edwards, F, So., Wisconsin

Nina Jobst-Smith, D, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

Madeline Wethington, D, Grad., Minnesota

Raygan Kirk, G, Sr., Ohio State

*Four forwards due to ties in voting

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Joy Dunne, F, Fr., Ohio State

Cassie Hall, F, Fr., Wisconsin

Jocelyn Amos, F, Fr., Ohio State

Laney Potter, D, Fr., Wisconsin

Ava Murphy, D, Fr., Wisconsin

Éve Gascon, G, Fr., Minnesota Duluth

The 2023-24 WCHA forward, defender, goaltender, and rookie of the year are set to be announced on March 6. Coach of the year, outstanding scholar-athlete, and the WCHA player of the year will be announced on March 7.