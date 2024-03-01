WCHA unveils three all-league teams, one all-rookie squad for 2023-24 college hockey season

The WCHA has recognized its 25 student-athletes on the 2023-24 all-WCHA teams and all-rookie team.
First Team All-WCHA
Hannah Bilka, F, Grad., Ohio State
Casey O’Brien, F, Sr., Wisconsin
Kirsten Simms, F, So., Wisconsin
Cayla Barnes, D, Grad., Ohio State
Caroline Harvey, D, So., Wisconsin
Sanni Ahola, G, Sr., St. Cloud State
Second Team All-WCHA
Britta Curl, F, Grad., Wisconsin
Lacey Eden, F, R-Jr., Wisconsin
Abbey Murphy, F, R-Jr., Minnesota
Hadley Hartmetz, D, Grad., Ohio State
Nelli Laitinen, D, So., Minnesota
Hailey MacLeod, G, So., Minnesota Duluth
Third Team All-WCHA*
Jennifer Gardiner, F, Grad., Ohio State
Emma Gentry, F, Sr., St. Cloud State
Joy Dunne, F, Fr., Ohio State
Laila Edwards, F, So., Wisconsin
Nina Jobst-Smith, D, Sr., Minnesota Duluth
Madeline Wethington, D, Grad., Minnesota
Raygan Kirk, G, Sr., Ohio State
*Four forwards due to ties in voting
WCHA All-Rookie Team
Joy Dunne, F, Fr., Ohio State
Cassie Hall, F, Fr., Wisconsin
Jocelyn Amos, F, Fr., Ohio State
Laney Potter, D, Fr., Wisconsin
Ava Murphy, D, Fr., Wisconsin
Éve Gascon, G, Fr., Minnesota Duluth
The 2023-24 WCHA forward, defender, goaltender, and rookie of the year are set to be announced on March 6. Coach of the year, outstanding scholar-athlete, and the WCHA player of the year will be announced on March 7.