Ohio State’s Kirk, Clarkson’s Pasiechnyk, Northeastern’s Philips, 2023 winner, chosen as three finalists for 2024 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the three finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

They are Ohio State’s Raygan Kirk, Clarkson’s Michelle Pasiechnyk and Northeastern’s Gwyneth Philips, last year’s award recipient.

It is a veteran group as Pasiechnyk and Kirk are seniors while Philips is a fifth-year student.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.

The winner will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in Durham, NH.

All three finalists are preparing for their conference championships: Kirk and the Buckeyes are the top seed in the WCHA. Their Friday semifinal is against Minnesota Duluth Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. CDT in Minneapolis. Pasiechnyk and Clarkson are the No. 2 seed in the ECAC tournament and will play St. Lawrence in a 6 p.m. EDT semifinal Friday in Hamilton, N.Y. Northeastern won its semifinal last night, a 2-1 OT home win over Boston College. They will travel to UConn for the Hockey East championship game at noon on Saturday.

The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award was established in 2021. All three winners to date have come from Northeastern: Aerin Frankel (2021 and 2022) and Philips (2023).