D-III Women’s 2024 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Picks from Chris, Tim, & Brian!

We’re onto the Quarterfinals in the 2024 NCAA Women’s D-III Hockey Playoffs! Here are the picks for the weekend from Myself, Tim Costello, & Brian Lester!

#3 Gustavus at #1 UW-River Falls

Chris Sugar – This game shouldn’t be played and is wrong on every level, but with that being said, I’m taking Gustavus to end the perfect run of River Falls. This isn’t because I believe Gustavus is better than River Falls, but the Falcons are facing the Gusties in the Falcon/Gustie Invitational held every year during the NCAA tournament once again…

It’s so difficult to defeat a team three times in one-season… UW-River Falls has to do it for a FOURTH time. I want the Falcons to win here because they’ve earned the right to host the frozen four and get the chance at keeping the trophy west, but Gustavus deserves all the respect, defending national champs, a great team led by goaltender Katie McCoy, who lost four games this year, all but one to River Falls…

Gustavus wins it and ends the perfect season on the main factor being I can’t see them losing four times to River Falls, if they do, River Falls is the best team we’ve seen of the past decade, and that counts Plattsburgh’s domination… – Gustavus 4-3

Tim Costello – The defending national champions travel to face the current No. 1 team in the country for the fourth time this season in a game that is likely to be tight and with goals coming at a premium. UWRF has won the prior three meetings (2-0;3-2;2-0) including two by shutout and yet none of that matters come Saturday. Gustavus will be a tough out for a fourth time and knowing a trip to the Frozen Four is on the line with a win. Look for Sophia Colvert, Brooke Power and Hailey Holland to jump start the offense early in the contest because playing with a lead is essential in driving the upset on the road. “To be the champ you need to beat the champ” but not this time – Gustavus Adolphus, 2-1

Brian Lester – Wow. It didn’t take long at all to get to the national championship game. Wasn’t the bracket just announced Monday?

Yeah, you’d think this was the championship game in women’s hockey. Nope. It’s a first-round game. And it’s just not right.

One national title contender will be gone after Saturday, including potentially the reigning national champ (Gustavus), and that’s just unfortunate.

The Falcons boast three of the top five scoring threats in the country, including Maddie McCollins, who has come through with 32 goals and 30 assists. Megan Goodreau (17, 30) and Alex Hantge (14, 27) are also very good at making plays and look to help the Falcons earn a sixth trip in program history to the Frozen Four.

Gustavus is 0-3 against UW-River Falls this season, but maybe the fourth time is a charm for the team that won it all a year ago. The Gusties have won eight in a row and are 10-2 on the road this year. Are they good enough to win it all again this year? Absolutely. But this might be the Falcons’ time to shine. – UW-River Falls, 2-1 OT

#8 Hamilton at #5 Adrian

CS – Adrian enters with an impressive 27-2-0 record, some have questioned the strength-of-schedule, but they’ve gotten it done where they needed to. Hamilton went on the road last year in the same manner, defeated Nazareth and then shocked Adrian at home to book a ticket to their conference-foe Amherst.

This year, Adrian gets revenge, but it won’t be easy as the Continentals have stellar goaltending from Teagan Brown who made 29 saves in the win vs Nazareth on Wednesday.

Adrian wins this and books themselves a frozen four ticket vs the winner of the heavyweights UW-River Falls & Gustavus. If River Falls wins, it’ll be in Wisconsin, if Gustavus and Plattsburgh win, it’s likely headed to the North Country of Upstate, NY and the NCAA will be forced to pay for two flights. I have negative levels of sympathy. – Adrian 4-2

TC – The Continentals appear to be following the same blueprint for last year’s Frozen Four appearance having knocked off Nazareth for a second straight year and now traveling to Michigan for a return engagement with the Bulldogs. Different year and different team on both benches but the Hamilton defense is going to be challenged in stopping Adrian’s Une Bjelland who already has 27 goals and almost 60 points on the season. Adrian will want to get the home crowd engaged and score early which helps drive a win and opportunity in the Frozen Four next weekend. Special teams are the difference for the Bulldogs in one-goal win – Adrian, 3-2

BL – The Bulldogs have won 20 consecutive games and are feeling good about their chances of making a tourney run. Adrian will test Hamilton big time as the Bulldogs have scored 150 goals on the year while allowing only 27. Une Bjelland leads the way with an impressive 27 goals and 30 assists. She’s one of nine players with 20 or more points on the season. The other thing is Adrian has yet to lose at home this year, sporting a 20-0 mark there. – Adrian, 3-1

#6 Middlebury at #2 Plattsburgh

CS – Two familiar faces meet here, Plattsburgh in the last twenty meetings is 18-2-0. That’s all that needs to be said, the Cardinals won the earlier matchup this season after the original date got postponed due to winter storms in the North. Plattsburgh won 2-1 at home. I don’t see Middlebury being able to keep up scoring-wise with Plattsburgh even though we’ve seen the Cardinals struggle this year in situations we don’t normally see and bad matchups.

This matchup however is in their favor, they for whatever reason have gotten the best of Middlebury as of late, Cardinals roll. – Plattsburgh 4-1

TC – Two long-time rivals meet with a lot on the line as the Cardinals and Panthers face-off for the third time this season. PSU won the first two meetings (3-1;2-1) but are coming off a loss to Cortland in the conference championship game whereas the Panthers have given up just one goal in their last four games and have a three-game shutout streak in front of netminder Sophia Will. Puck possession and offensive zone time will be key to both teams who like to skate, move the puck and stress the opposition. It is hard to beat any opponent three times in a single season and it is hard not to consider the momentum that the Panthers have up and down their lineup in the post season. It will be close and likely require overtime – Middlebury, 2-1

BL – This will be the third meeting of the season between Plattsburgh and Middlebury. The Cardinals have won both times and have proven to be a tough team to beat at home this year, going 12-1-1. While they didn’t win their conference title, they are certainly good enough to make a run here in March. Julia Masotta has been a key to their success, scoring 13 goals and dishing out 24 assists. She leads the team in both of those categories. I think Plattsburgh takes care of business here. – Plattsburgh, 4-2

#10 Elmira at #4 Amherst

CS – This is a game where I want to pick Elmira after how good they looked vs Cortland, but it’s always a mystery what team you’re gonna get vs the consistent Amherst. I think most would automatically write Amherst to win here, but I like Elmira a lot matchup wise as they’re fast and their goaltending even with a rotation, seems to be quite solid as of late.

Natalie Stott for Amherst will be key, she’s had a few rough games this season, but for how well she’s played otherwise, she’s earned a few off-nights. I think this one goes to overtime, it’s a toss up honestly, I’m just going with whoever has home-ice and this time it’s Amherst who adds an empty-netter at the end, but don’t be shocked if the Soaring Eagles pull off the upset. – Amherst 3-1

TC – While the Mammoth have been resting since their loss in the NESCAC tournament to Hamilton, Elmira picked up a big win and momentum with heir first round win over Cortland on the road on Wednesday. Nothing can stop momentum like a hot goaltender and Amherst’s Natalie Stott (0.88 GAA; .970 SP; 9 SO) may be the best in the country and for opponents, if you can’t score, you can’t win. Power play hasn’t been prolific for Amherst but factors into a big win at Orr Rink in a low scoring game that takes Amherst back to the Frozen Four – Amherst, 2-0

BL – The reigning national runner-up begins its quest for another shot at the title. The Mammoths are looking to bounce back after not winning their conference title and seeing a nine-game winning streak come to an end. This appears to be a fairly balanced Amherst team. No one’s stats are jumping off the stat sheet, but it’s a group of players that gets the job done. I think the Mammoths find a way to get the job done. – Amherst, 3-1