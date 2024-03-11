Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, March 11, 2024 – Conference semifinals and finals

ECAC

Semifinals

St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson

Haley Winn ripped a shot from the blue line to put Clarkson up 1-0 near the end of the first. Sena Catterall gathered a puck off the back boards to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. Rachel Bjorgan pulled one back for St. Lawrence directly after, but the Saints weren’t able to put any more past Michelle Pasiechnyk and Catterall added an empty-netter to give Clarkson the 3-1 win.

Cornell vs. Colgate

Danielle Serdachny’s power play goal in the waning minutes of the first was the only tally for much of this game until Grace Dwyer tied it up for Cornell six minutes into the third. That seemed to shake up the Raiders, particularly Dara Greig, who scored or assisted on Colgate’s next four goals to give her team a 5-1 win. First Greig put back her own rebound and then scored on the power play to make it 3-1. Ally Simpson extended the lead and Emma Pais’ power play goal in the final two minutes iced the win.

Finals

Clarkson vs. Colgate

This game was a battle of the goalies for more than 40 minutes as Kayle Osborne had 25 saves through the first two frames and Michelle Pasiechnyk made 26. But Colgate one again found their touch in the final frame as Kaltounková poke-checked a puck from a Clarkson defender and fed Michelle Palumbo, who scored on the breakaway. Elysa Biederman and Emma Pais put in empty-netters to secure the 3-0 win for Colgate.

Hockey East

Semifinals

New Hampshire vs. Northeastern

These teams were back and forth, neck and neck, for the first two periods on Wednesday, pushing each other and looking for a chance to break through. Peyton Anderson broke the stalemate in the opening minutes of the third. Chavonne Truter continued her strong postseason and tied the game with about six minutes left in regulation. Lily Shannon’s goal with a second left in a late power play proved to be pivotal. UNH pulled Sedona Blair and the Huskies added two empty-net goals, one each from Skylar Irving and Shannon, to take the 4-1 win.

Boston College vs. Connecticut

Jada Habisch scored less than two minutes into the game on a long distance pass and that was the only tally for the next forty minutes as the teams fought back and forth for their postseason lives. Gaby Roy tied the game for BC in the beginning of the third and the teams needed overtime to find a winner. In the extra frame, Megan Woodworth passed the puck from behind the net to Kathryn Stockdale to score the game winner.

Final

Northeastern vs. Connecticut

These two teams fought for more than 79 minutes on Saturday before Megan Woodworth tipped Riley Grimley’s slapshot up and over Gwyn Philips to give Connecticut their first-ever Hockey East Tournament Title and berth into the NCAA Tournament. Philips made 51 saves in the game while UConn’s Tia Chan made 38.

NEWHA

Finals

Franklin Pierce vs. Stonehill

Alexis Petford forced a turnover and took off on a breakaway late in the first to give Stonehill a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Alexandra Cistolo deflected a shot from Sydnee Wilson to tie the game 1:40 into the second. Kathryn Karo backhanded a goal a few minutes later to put the Skyhawks up 2-1, but Jenna Ruiz scored on the power play in the final minute of the middle frame to make it a 2-2 game. Stonehill poured on the pressure, outshooting the Ravens 11-2 in the third, but they could not pull ahead and the game went to overtime. Franklin Pierce took a too many skaters penalty and the Skyhawks quickly capitalized to win the game. Bailey Feeney was the game-winner, giving Stonehill their first NEWHA Tournament Championship and NCAA bid in just their second year of existence.

WCHA

Semifinals

Minnesota Duluth vs. Ohio State

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Final

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State